    PRESS RELEASE: Republic of Korea F-16 incident at Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    354th Fighter Wing

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska -- An aircraft incident occurred with a Republic of Korea Air Force F-16D Fighting Falcon, today around 4:00 P.M. during takeoff when it departed the prepared surface and aircrew ejected. The incident site is on base within the fence line of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

    The aircrew were transported to Bassett Army Community Hospital for further evaluation. Emergency crews are responding at the scene.
    For more information or updates, refer to our official wing Facebook page.

    For inquiries, media agencies can contact the 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at (907) 377-2116 or via email at 354fw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.

