Sierra Army Depot’s AJ1 Fly Away Team Removes Excess Material for the U.S. Navy

Photo By Laurence Rose | Material identified by the AJ1 Fly Away Team and ready for shipment; Gulfport, MS, April 2025. The mission supports the U.S. Army's Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) program which helps unburden units of excess equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sunne Winnegge, Storage Division/Released)

By Jason Tong, AJ1 Supply Support Activity Director



A fly away team of five employees from Sierra Army Depot’s (SIAD) AJ1- Supply Support Activity recently traveled to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center in Gulfport, Miss. to conduct a Rapid Removal of Excess mission.

The team identified, collected and prepared for the timely shipment/turn-in of excess Class IX material, an essential part of maintaining the operational readiness of the U.S. Army Reserve, 81st Readiness Division.

The SIAD employees pulled, packed, and staged for shipment a total of 2,039 pieces of material in a mixture of tri-walls, pallets, crates and skids, enough to fill 47 truckloads. The materials were sent back to SIAD to be re-classified and inducted into the Global Combat Support System- Army, where they will be available to units across the globe, often filling Non-Mission Capable for Supply status requisitions. Of the 47 trucks, the team also collected and staged five truckloads of wood (63 pallet equivalents). This material will be processed through SIAD’s Continuous Process Improvement as cost avoidance to the depot for approximately $300,000.

The mission was highly successful and a testament to the unmatched expertise and experience that the SIAD AJ1 fly away teams offer the Army. As the depot’s foremost subject matter experts in material identification, re-classification, and re-distribution, SIAD continues to support units across the world to ensure our military is ready to win our nation’s battles.