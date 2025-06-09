Material identified by the AJ1 Fly Away Team and ready for shipment; Gulfport, MS, April 2025. The mission supports the U.S. Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) program which helps unburden units of excess equipment.
(U.S. Army photo by Sunne Winnegge, Storage Division/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9101261
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-VJ374-1000
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|68.06 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Material Identified, by Laurence Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sierra Army Depot’s AJ1 Fly Away Team Removes Excess Material for the U.S. Navy
