    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Laurence Rose 

    Sierra Army Depot

    Material identified by the AJ1 Fly Away Team and ready for shipment; Gulfport, MS, April 2025. The mission supports the U.S. Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) program which helps unburden units of excess equipment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sunne Winnegge, Storage Division/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 19:25
    Photo ID: 9101261
    VIRIN: 250410-A-VJ374-1000
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 68.06 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

