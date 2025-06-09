Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Material identified by the AJ1 Fly Away Team and ready for shipment; Gulfport, MS, April 2025. The mission supports the U.S. Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E) program which helps unburden units of excess equipment.

(U.S. Army photo by Sunne Winnegge, Storage Division/Released)