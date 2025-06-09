Security Forces takes Drill to the Field

Lethality isn’t just a buzzword for the Airmen of the 124th Fighter Wing’s Security Forces Squadron, it’s a mindset.



During a field training exercise held at the Saylor Creek Range, a part of the Mountain Home Range Training Complex in Southwest Idaho, on June 6, 2025, SFS Airman honed their skills in simulated combat scenarios and a heavy weapons qualification. The day's activities were designed to test their tactical readiness and reinforce the squadron's ability to eliminate threats with speed and precision.



“You can have the perfect plan,” said Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Loyd, the flight chief overseeing the day’s training. “But as soon as you hit the ground, things can change. You have to adapt and push forward to complete the mission.”



To start the day, Airman operated from a simulated forward operating base, testing their ability to react quickly with limited resources. Teams engaged in force-on-force scenarios using weapons loaded with simulation rounds. Each scenario had them maneuvering through ambushes and assaults designed to mimic peer-to-peer conflict environments.



“When you’re actually getting hit with simulation rounds, it hits differently,” said Staff Sgt. Randy Talamantez, a fire team leader and seasoned SFS Airman with prior service in both the U.S. Marine Corps and Army. “It lets you know where you messed up and then you adjust.”



The training wasn’t just about firepower, it was about mental toughness, adaptability, and trust.



“We definitely took a loss on the first push from the opposing force,” Talamantez said. “But each time we went up against them, we adapted and overcame. You could see the improvement with every iteration.”



At the end of the day, Airmen trained side by side with experienced noncommissioned officers, learning how to operate heavy weapons systems which included the M240 machine gun, M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, and Mk19 grenade launcher.



“Some of us are getting a refresher, others are getting their first hands-on time,” Talamantez said. “Either way, it’s building confidence and that’s key when you’re downrange.”



For both Loyd and Talamantez, the concept of lethality is more than just firepower, it’s about mindset, precision, and decision-making under stress.



“Lethality means being a solid weapon for the U.S.,” Loyd said. “That doesn’t just mean pulling a trigger. It’s strategic thinking, marksmanship, and being able to outfight someone with the same tools you have.”



As global threats shift toward near peer adversaries, nations with comparable weaponry and training, the need for adaptable and combat-ready Airmen has never been greater.

