After year of transformation, York relinquishes command of DLA Distribution

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. – Navy Rear Adm. Michael York relinquished command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution to Perry Knight, deputy commander, DLA Distribution, during a ceremony held June 9 at the command’s headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.



The ceremony, officiated by Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA Director, marked the culmination of York's year-long tenure as the organization's commander. Simerly highlighted key accomplishments during the past year, including management of a vast global network, processing millions of transactions and shipments, supporting global operations and humanitarian efforts, and advancing crucial modernization programs.



"Your leadership during an especially dynamic and turbulent time of change and transition has been masterful," Simerly said. "Your legacy here in New Cumberland is a strengthened organization and a more resilient workforce. Thank you for a job well done.”



Simerly lauded York’s leadership and the DLA Distribution team's ability to support combat operations across multiple continents and significantly increase support for the F-35 program. These efforts underscore DLA Distribution's critical role in ensuring the readiness and effectiveness of the U.S. military.



Employees, family, and friends gathered to celebrate York's service and reflect on DLA Distribution's ongoing modernization efforts furthered under his command. A key modernization achievement was the implementation of the Warehouse Management System at five distribution centers, streamlining operations and improving efficiency.



Additionally, the command continued its transformation of the Eastern Distribution Center, a critical hub within the global network. DLA Distribution manages a vast and complex network of 50 locations, spanning 20 states and 7 countries, supporting customers worldwide, including the U.S. military and whole-of-government partners. This extensive reach underscores the organization's critical role in providing logistical support.



During his remarks, York reflected on a year marked by significant accomplishments and unwavering dedication from the organization's personnel, highlighting their ability to navigate challenges and maintain their commitment to warfighters across the globe.



"Every package, every box, every crate, every container matters,” he said. “Whether it is on the other side of the world or just down the street, you deliver every single time."

York reflected on the dedication and resilience of the DLA Distribution team.



“We faced numerous challenges over the last year, and each time, from Yokosuka to Bahrain, from Puget Sound to Jacksonville, and everywhere in between, you’ve risen to the occasion, demonstrating your unwavering commitment to the mission.”



In closing, York expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve with the DLA Distribution team, highlighting the lasting impact of the experience.



“It has been my profound honor and privilege to represent you as your commander,” he said. “I will cherish the memories and relationships forged during my time here. You are the heart and soul of this organization, and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you."



In his next assignment, York will be serving as the commander of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 15:05 Story ID: 500220 Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: EWA BEACH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, After year of transformation, York relinquishes command of DLA Distribution, by Thomas Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.