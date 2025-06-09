Powder Horn 6: 1-181st Infantry Changes Command

BOURNE, Mass – The 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment held a change of command ceremony today, June 8, 2025, at the 26th Infantry (Yankee) Division Memorial on Camp Edwards.



During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Alex Hampton relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col Matthew Tina in front of the Soldiers of the 1-181st, family, friends, and leaders from the Massachusetts National Guard and 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



"First and most importantly to the members of this great battalion, to the soldiers, the officers, and the NCOs standing before me and those who couldn't be here... we can definitively state that what we accomplished together in these last three plus years is really unprecedented, at least in the recent history of the great state of Massachusetts," said Hampton.



The 181st Infantry Regiment traces its lineage to the 13th of December, 1636, when it was organized in the Massachusetts Militia as the North Regiment. formed from the necessity to protect the villages and farms of this region 389 years ago, this regiment fought for the ideas that founded this nation in the Revolutionary War.



“I think it's worth pointing out that when the shot heard around the world kicked off in 1775, there was no US Army. It wasn't codified yet. It was the colonial militia that stood up against the British regulars and fought for our independence,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Kalin, Land Component Commander of the Massachusetts National Guard. “This unit that you're a part of is one of the four oldest units in the United States Army, one of the four oldest units in the entire nation, that's something to cherish and to think about,” he added.



Most recently, the 1-181st deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Leading up to that deployment, the battalion underwent a vigorous cycle of training, including eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) and Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC).



“We executed eight maneuver live fires in about a two-year period leading up to the deployment. It's fair to say that there are NCOs (non-commissioned officers) standing in this formation today with more livefire experience than what many people get in their entire career,” said Hampton.



The incoming commander, Lt. Col Matthew Tina, recognized the hard work the battalion has done over the last several years and thanked his predecessor.



“I'm humbled to be standing in front of you all as the incoming Powder Horn 6,” said Tina. “Colonel Hampton, through your leadership, dedication, and hard work, the 181st is an amazing organization filled with the best soldiers and leaders in the Commonwealth. The teamwork and professionalism you have instilled have created a unit capable of completing any mission. Thank you for making it easy for me to transition into this commander's role,” he added.



Tina also addressed the battalion, acknowledging their accomplishments and laying out his vision for the battalion.



“The battalion will continue to build upon the vast knowledge and experience that you all have recently gained, through demanding training driven at the team and squad level,” said Tina.



"It will be individually based training focused on building, developing, mastering our lethality through advanced rifle marksmanship, EIB(Expert Infantry Badge), light leader, light fighter, and team and squad competitive events,” he added.



Hampton will move on to a strategic fellowship to continue his military education. Before closing, he reflected on his career as an infantryman and his time as commander of the 1-181st.



“Once I finally summon the courage to remove the blue cord from my uniform, I will do so with the understanding that it's probably not going to go back on for the remainder of my career,” said Hampton. “If that is the case, and if my infantry career ends here today with all of you standing next to the colors of this storied battalion, frankly, I could not ask for a better ending. Thank you all again. Keep your powder dry.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:59 Story ID: 500213 Location: BOURNE, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Powder Horn 6: 1-181st Infantry Changes Command, by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.