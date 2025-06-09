Murph Challenge at JBLE honors fallen heroes

On May 22, service members and civilians gathered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis to take part in the annual Murph Challenge, honoring the nation’s fallen heroes through physical endurance and remembrance.

The Murph Challenge, a grueling workout consisting of a 1-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and another 1-mile run while wearing a 20-pound vest, honors U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy. Murphy was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan in 2005.

Participants began the workout under clear skies and mild temperatures. Service members from across the installation joined civilians and first-time challengers in completing the event, encouraging each other throughout. The sounds of exertion and support echoed across the field as the group pushed through the physically demanding tribute.

“This event is about more than fitness,” said Tony Arroyo, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness director. “It’s about remembering the fallen and showing what it means to serve something greater than ourselves. Every rep is a thank you to those who came before us.”

Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey, 633d Air Base Wing public affairs specialist, who participated in the challenge for the first time, said the experience left a lasting impression.

“It pushed me to my limit, but I kept thinking about the people we’re honoring,” Ramsey said. “They gave everything; the least I can do is give my best for them.”

Coworkers, leaders and friends displayed support by cheering on participants from the sidelines. As the final runners crossed the finish line, the group fell silent in a shared moment of reflection.

The event with sweat and effort, but also with solemn remembrance; a powerful tribute to those who gave everything.

