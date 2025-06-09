DHN Central MTFs lead the charge in patient safety, quality care

Photo By Senior Airman Donald Knechtel | Capt. Ross Johnson, a dentist assigned to the 28th Medical Operations Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Donald Knechtel | Capt. Ross Johnson, a dentist assigned to the 28th Medical Operations Squadron, prepares to do a checkup on Jaida Schlemmer, daughter of Ruben and Airman 1st Class Verenice Schlemmer, a vehicle operator assigned to the 28th Logistics Readiness Squadron, in the 28th Medical Group dental office at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Feb. 15, 2017. In lieu of National “Give Kids a Smile Day,” families received free dental health screenings, fluoride, sealants, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and educational materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald C. Knechtel) see less | View Image Page

Four Defense Health Network Central military medical treatment facilities achieved flawless results – “no findings” – during their recent Joint Commission surveys, underscoring the Military Health System’s unwavering commitment to patient safety, quality care, and continuous improvement.



The MTFs who earned this distinction are located at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Dyess AFB and Sheppard AFB in Texas, and Holloman AFB in New Mexico.



The Joint Commission, an independent nonprofit organization, evaluates and accredits over 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. Its accreditation process, which includes unannounced survey visits by a team of highly trained medical professionals, rigorously assesses compliance with stringent standards to ensure safe, high-quality care.



While the final accreditation results are still pending, these flawless surveys are a remarkable accomplishment, noted Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, DHN Central, and commander, Medical Readiness Command Alpha.



“Their achievement is a testament to the culture of excellence we strive to uphold every day,” he said. “These results reflect the hard work and focus on continuous improvement that are essential to supporting military readiness and ensuring the health and well-being of those we serve."



Ellsworth AFB MTF: A Culture of Continuous Improvement

Under the leadership of Col. Stephanie Forsythe, the 28th Medical Group at Ellsworth AFB demonstrated an unwavering commitment to patient safety and process improvement.



Lt. Col. Nicholas Cattaneo, the group’s chief of medical staff, highlighted the facility's weekly "FISH" rounds -- focused on facility, infection control, safety, and HIPAA compliance -- as a key factor in their success. These rounds, spearheaded by Sheila Hannon, chief of quality and compliance, ensured continuous evaluation and enhancement of care delivery processes.



“Her guidance, along with every 28 MDG staff member’s commitment to safe patient care, are directly tied to our inspection results,” Cattaneo said.



Additionally, the group aligned daily huddles with patient safety priorities, empowering each staff member to make safe patient care their top priority.



“The TJC surveyors mentioned how impressed they were with the overall culture and positive attitudes the staff displayed during their visit,” Cattaneo said. “They also highlighted the success of the 28 MDG's access-to-care improvements and infection control programs, which illustrated the team's dedication to excellence.”



Forsythe lauded the team’s contributions to this achievement. "We have a medical group full of incredible professionals who put in tireless hard work every day to ensure we consistently generate total force readiness and high-reliability healthcare,” she said. “We are beyond proud of the Raider Medic Family and their dedication to providing high-quality, safe care for the population we are honored to serve."



Dyess AFB MTF: Building a Legacy of Ready Reliable Care

At Dyess AFB, the 7th Medical Group achieved flawless survey results through a deliberate focus on patient safety and continuous process improvement, noted MTF Director and Group Commander Col. Christopher Kelly.



Lt. Col. Lisa Gregorcyk, chief of medical staff, attributed their success to consistent adherence to high standards, weekly rounds that incorporated staff insights, and the establishment of a quality assurance tiger team that proactively addresses departmental challenges.



“Although the inspection may have only been two days, our success was built over many months of performing high standards of care,” she said. “We take input from patients and staff to identify how we can improve to meet their needs. By keeping our patients in mind -- as well as what we would want for both our families and ourselves -- we inspired and challenged one another to reach the highest standards of care.”



Kelly emphasized the team’s commitment to the highest standard of safe, quality care.



“I am so proud of this MDG and honored to serve on this team,” he said. “We have deliberately committed to a culture of patient safety and zero harm for the past 22 months. Our culture is patient focused and continuous process improvement driven. We are so pleased with our TJC inspection results and will continue on the journey of building the legacy of Ready Reliable Care.”



Sheppard AFB MTF: Staying Ready Every Day

The 82nd Medical Group at Sheppard AFB embraces the motto "stay ready so we don’t have to get ready," instilled by MTF Director and Group Commander Col. Sarah Evans.



This philosophy, combined with regular FISH rounds and a patient-centered approach, contributed to their flawless inspection, noted Lt. Col. Jon Maust, Healthcare Operations Squadron commander.



Lt. Col. Jeanette Sanders, the group’s chief nurse, and Mr. Jeffrey Cahill, chief of Quality Services, said the results validated the team's hard work and dedication to quality care.



“We are elated,” Sanders said. “Receiving a “no finding” result from The Joint Commission is a significant achievement and testament to our healthcare organization’s commitment to quality and safety. It really helped validate the amount of hard work the staff has contributed to the organization.”



Evans, reflecting on her 40-year military career, noted that this was the best TJC survey result she had ever experienced.



“I am tremendously proud of our team,” she said. “We have great people who do great work. I have been involved with numerous TJC surveys and it was apparent that the surveyors -- with a combined 50+ years of experience between them -- were genuinely impressed with our facility; our staff – in particular, the attitude of prioritizing patient service; and the processes in place that epitomize a high reliability healthcare organization.”



Holloman AFB MTF: Advancing Safety and Operational Excellence

At Holloman AFB, the 49th Medical Group team showcased an unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of safety and continuous process improvement, said MTF Director and Group Commander Col. Lynne Bussie.



Lt. Col. Vanessa Evans, deputy director and administrator, attributed their survey success to key initiatives such as increasing facility Environment of Care rounds with greater leadership engagement, encouraging on-the-spot corrections, and placing a strong emphasis on submitting Patient Safety Reports to improve processes and fortify a safe environment for patients and staff alike.



The overall experience proved to be highly educational, fostering meaningful cross-discussion and actionable feedback that will continue to elevate the organization’s commitment to excellence, she said.



The “no findings” result validated what leadership has long recognized: the tireless efforts of the team at every level are integral to mission success, the colonel said.



“I am incredibly proud of this exceptional team,” she said. “Our dedication to safety and process improvement extends far beyond meeting standards -- it’s about driving mission readiness and operational excellence, all while maintaining an unwavering focus on the health and safety of our patients and staff.”



A Commitment to Excellence and Readiness

The accomplishments of these four MTFs exemplify the enterprise’s dedication to delivering safe, high-quality care while advancing military readiness, Harrell said.



“The flawless surveys at Ellsworth, Dyess, Sheppard and Holloman are a testament to the shared commitment to excellence across all our MTFs,” he said. “I am incredibly proud of the teams at these facilities and throughout DHN Central for their tireless efforts to provide personal, safe, and effective healthcare. These results serve as a powerful reminder of the vital role military medical professionals play in ensuring the health and readiness of those who serve our nation."