MILITARY STAR Celebrates 250th Army Birthday with Exclusive One-Day Savings

DALLAS – The Army is marking its 250th birthday and MILITARY STAR® is helping military shoppers celebrate with special one-day offers on fuel, food and more.



On June 14, MILITARY STAR is offering:

• 10 cents off per gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations.

• 15% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• $10 off a concession purchase of $25 or more (coupon required, see the customer service desk to receive the coupon).

• Double rewards for every dollar spent in-store.



“The Exchange is honored to stand behind the men and women who’ve answered the call to stand for our Nation,” said Col. Kevin Brown, the Exchange’s command engineer, who has served in the Army for more than 30 years. “Whether it is the Army birthday or any other day, the Exchange’s mission has always been to support the everyday needs of service members and their families around the world.”



For more information on MILITARY STAR card offers and benefits, visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:02 Story ID: 500199 Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MILITARY STAR Celebrates 250th Army Birthday with Exclusive One-Day Savings, by Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.