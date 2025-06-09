Naval War College Hosts Forum Discussing China, Changing Character of War

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I.— Retired Adm. James G. Foggo, dean of the Center for Maritime...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I.— Retired Adm. James G. Foggo, dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy, delivers a keynote address during the Secretary of the Navy’s 74th Current Strategy Forum (CSF) at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) onboard Naval Station Newport, June 9, 2025. This year’s CSF, titled “The Future of Sea Power, Maritime Strategy and Naval Warfare,” brought senior military leaders, national security scholars and researchers, foreign and defense policy practitioners and NWC students and faculty together to examine the international balance of power and the role of sea power in strategic competition moving forward. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, RI-- The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) hosted the 74th iteration of the Secretary of the Navy’s Current Strategy Forum (CSF), focusing on strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China and emerging technologies, onboard Naval Station Newport, June 9-10.



This year’s CSF, titled “The Future of Sea Power, Maritime Strategy and Naval Warfare,” brought senior military leaders, national security scholars and researchers, foreign and defense policy practitioners and NWC students and faculty together to examine the international balance of power and the role of sea power in strategic competition moving forward.



The forum began with a keynote address by retired Adm. James G. Foggo, dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy, who discussed the enduring impact of Alfred Thayer Mahan’s writings on sea power.



“Mahan died in 1914, but he left a legacy in his writings and in the credibility that he brought to this institution,” said Foggo. “Xi Jinping has read Mahan and he subscribes to it.”



Foggo also urged participants to use lessons from history to build a comprehensive maritime strategy for today, stating, “it’s time to bring Mahan and sea power back.”



In addition to NWC students and faculty, more than 100 in-person and virtual attendees participated, including faculty from Tufts University, Kiel University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University and Merrimack College.



Additional keynote speakers included Hal Brands, the Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor of Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS); Dr. Toshi Yoshihara, Senior Fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments; and Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, Commanding General, U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command.



Speaking about the potential for Chinese action against Taiwan, Yoshihara suggested that a takeover of the island could include both coercion and invasion.



“A narrow focus on a Taiwan invasion scenario might lead us to neglect other possibilities,” said Yoshihara. “The onus is on the U.S. and its allies to respond to a wider array of contingencies.”



CSF facilitated two main panel discussions: “American power and purpose in a changing world” and “challenges to American leadership.” Both examined the contrasting goals of U.S. and China, as well as changes to the character of warfare driven by artificial intelligence, space access, hypersonic weapons and unmanned systems.



Following panels and remarks by guest speakers, NWC students further discussed trends, challenges and opportunities for enduring maritime stability in a seminar format. These seminars marked the first time CSF has been integrated into NWC’s newest course, Perspectives on Modern War (PMW), introduced at the start of the current academic year.



Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, president of NWC, charged students with continuing the analysis fostered by the forum as they face the security challenges discussed during their next operational assignments.



“You must continue to make the time to think, to read and to understand,” Walker said. “Consider other perspectives, listen to alternative views, be curious and ask questions.”



Designed to more rigorously challenge students and serve the Navy, Joint Force and interagency, PMW synthesizes learning objectives across all three trimesters at NWC and requires students to critically analyze the changing character of modern warfare, combining the theoretical analysis of war with development of practical solutions for current and future global security challenges.



CSF first originated as NWC "Round Table Talks” in May 1949. These talks provided an opportunity for the nation’s public servants, scholars, and senior military leaders to discuss future U.S. strategy with the college’s senior officers. Since then, the event has expanded to include a cross section of America’s civilian and military leadership, encouraging a broad range of debates on national and international security issues.



CSF serves as the final capstone event for NWC students completing their Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) I and II before their graduation ceremony, which will take place June 13 onboard Naval Station Newport.



Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis and win decisively in war.