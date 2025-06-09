Naval War College Hosts Forum Discussing China, Changing Character of War

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEWPORT, R.I.— Retired Adm. James G. Foggo, dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy, delivers a keynote address during the Secretary of the Navy’s 74th Current Strategy Forum (CSF) at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) onboard Naval Station Newport, June 9, 2025. This year’s CSF, titled “The Future of Sea Power, Maritime Strategy and Naval Warfare,” brought senior military leaders, national security scholars and researchers, foreign and defense policy practitioners and NWC students and faculty together to examine the international balance of power and the role of sea power in strategic competition moving forward. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)