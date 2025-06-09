Army & Air Force Exchange Service Prepares to Help Military Community for Hurricane Season

Courtesy Photo | To ensure preparedness this hurricane season, the Exchange has bolstered the inventory...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | To ensure preparedness this hurricane season, the Exchange has bolstered the inventory of PXs and BXs with essential supplies to weather the storm. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Hurricane season runs from June through November, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping to prepare military families to weather the storm.



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer has bolstered the inventory of essential supplies at distribution centers, ensuring that these high-demand products can be swiftly deployed to PXs and BXs when needed.



At installations vulnerable to severe weather, managers monitor forecasts and work with command groups to ensure PXs and BXs are ready for major storms. Stores also prepare lists of items to be shipped in advance, ensuring adequate supplies.



“The Exchange has a powerful infrastructure that enables us to effectively support military communities before and after disasters strike,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The team is fully committed to ensuring the well-being of the communities we serve during these critical times.”



The Atlantic hurricane season spans from June 1 to Nov. 30. To ensure preparedness across all levels of the organization, the Exchange’s Disaster Support Group, a team of leaders from around the globe, keeps a close watch on weather developments to effectively respond to storms.



The Exchange has long supported communities after severe weather, such as hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017, Hurricane Michael in 2018, typhoon Mawar in 2023 and hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.



Besides providing supplies to retail locations, the Exchange's Waco Distribution Center also stands ready with mobile field Exchanges that can be filled with snacks, beverages, and hygiene items. These 53-foot trailers can be quickly deployed to communities in the aftermath of severe storms, ensuring that military personnel receive the support they need upon command request.



