Bedford-Stuyvesant Native, Combat Veteran, Retires After 31 Years of Service

FRANCIS S. GABRESKI AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y.— New York Air National Guard Lt. Col. Mark Wilborn, a Bedford-Stuyvesant native and Miami resident, ended a 31-year military career with a retirement ceremony on June 7 at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base.



Wilborn began his military service in 1994 after completing U.S. Army basic training. He was assigned to the 156th Field Artillery Battalion in Kingston, New York, a historic unit of the New York National Guard. He later joined the 369th Infantry Regiment, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, in Harlem and deployed with them to Iraq in 2003.



His most recent assignment at the 106th Rescue Wing was as medical service administrator, where he managed the delivery of medical services and oversaw the medical readiness and health support for all wing personnel.



The presiding official of the ceremony, Col. Sanjay Shetty, 106th Medical Group Commander, praised Wilborn for his service and leadership over the years.



“When I came here 13 years ago, he was the first one to come to where I was sitting and introduce himself," Shetty said. "All I can tell you about whoever doesn’t know him is that he is one of the nicest people, really easy to talk to. He has been a constant professional throughout, and I learned a lot from him.”



In his remarks, Wilborn thanked wing leadership, distinguished guests, his family and friends, and the Airmen he led for their support throughout the years.



“Serving in both the Army and the Air Force has given me a unique, humbling perspective," Wilborn said. "I’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with some of the finest men and women that this country has to offer. Every challenge tested me, every success taught me, and every teammate inspired me.”



During the ceremony, Wilborn was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal for Outstanding Service, the Air Force Certificate of Retirement, and the Presidential Certificate of Appreciation.



Wilborn holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Upsala College in New Jersey and three master’s degrees—two from the Metropolitan College of New York in business administration and emergency management, and another from the Air Command and Staff College in military operational art and science.



Wilborn teaches Junior ROTC at Miami Southridge Senior High School in Miami, Florida, where he continues to mentor and inspire the next generation of leaders.



In closing, Wilborn left Airmen with a final reflection, encouraging them to persevere through adversity.



"The path isn’t always easy, there will be setbacks and doubts," Wilborn said. "In moments, quitting will seem like the only option, but push through. Keep your vision clear and your heart steady. Stay disciplined, stay motivated, and surround yourself with people who lift you up and hold you accountable. The uniform may come off today, but the values, the mission, and the pride of serving will stay with me always.”



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft and the HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.