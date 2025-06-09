Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill Assumes Command of 10th Air Force

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas – Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill assumed command of the 10th Air Force during a formal ceremony held June 8, 2025.



Merrill, a command pilot with more than 3,700 flying hours—including 367 in combat—returns to 10th Air Force after previously serving as the Aircraft Operations Officer, Standardization and Evaluation. He now leads one of the most diverse and operationally engaged Numbered Air Forces in the Air Force Reserve.



“It is an honor to stand before you today as the new 10th Air Force commander,” said Merrill. “To be back in 10th Air Force—an organization with a proud legacy, a vital mission, and a reputation for delivering combat power across the world every day, in every domain—is truly humbling.”



Prior to this assignment, Merrill served as the Director of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements at Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.



His new command oversees mission sets that include fighter, bomber, special operations, rescue, airborne warning and control, remotely piloted aircraft, space, and cyber units—providing combat capability to major commands such as Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Force Space Command, and others.



“Your accomplishments and impact proved that the best leaders rise to the top,” said Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve and Commander of Air Force Reserve Command. “Your combat experience, outstanding leadership, and track record for fostering innovation make you the right person to lead 10th Air Force and ensure they remain Carnivores—always the predator, never the prey.”



During the ceremony, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Allen also officially assumed responsibility as Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 10th Air Force, succeeding Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto. Allen most recently served as the Command Chief of the 482nd Fighter Wing at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, and previously served within 10th Air Force as the Aircraft Maintenance Division Chief from 2019 to 2022.



"It's an incredible privilege to stand beside Brig. Gen. Merrill and serve the 10th Air Force," said Allen. "I'm excited to be back, supporting our Citizen Airmen as we lead and innovate at the tip of the spear for the Air Force Reserve."



10th Air Force is headquartered at NAS JRB Fort Worth and oversees more than 18,000 Reserve, Active-Duty, and civilian Airmen across 37 locations throughout the United States.

