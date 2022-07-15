Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Allen, 482nd Fighter Wing command chief, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook)
|07.15.2022
|08.16.2022 14:31
|7372821
|220722-F-NW053-001
|800x1000
|688.12 KB
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US
|2
|0
Makos welcome new command chief
