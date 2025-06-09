Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Information sought on vandalism at Mill Springs Mill

    MILL SPRINGS, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    MILL SPRINGS, Ky. (June 9, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is seeking information about an incident of vandalism at historic Mill Springs Mill the weekend of June 7-8, 2025.

    Lake Cumberland staff documented damage and destruction to the public restrooms at the recreation area and urge anyone with information related to this incident to call the resource management office at 606-679-6337 and the Wayne County Sheriff at 606-348-5416.

    The gristmill has milled wheat and corn on the shoreline of the Cumberland River since the 1800s and remains in operation today. The mill is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, while the grounds are part of the legislative boundaries for the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument, also on the NRHP and a national historic landmark. Mill Springs Mill Recreation Area supports a rare glimpse of historic resources and is free for the public to enjoy and experience.

    Jonathan Friedman, resource manager at Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake, said acts of vandalism have the potential to temporarily or completely close resources available to the public.

    “Repairs and replacement of the damaged facilities are ultimately paid at taxpayer expense,” he stressed.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encourages the public’s continued stewardship of treasured public spaces such as Mill Springs Mill Recreation Area. Witnesses of this vandalism are encouraged to step forward.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district. The public can also follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lakecumberland.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 15:45
    Story ID: 500119
    Location: MILL SPRINGS, KENTUCKY, US
