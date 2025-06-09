Information sought on vandalism at Mill Springs Mill

MILL SPRINGS, Ky. (June 9, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is seeking information about an incident of vandalism at historic Mill Springs Mill the weekend of June 7-8, 2025.



Lake Cumberland staff documented damage and destruction to the public restrooms at the recreation area and urge anyone with information related to this incident to call the resource management office at 606-679-6337 and the Wayne County Sheriff at 606-348-5416.



The gristmill has milled wheat and corn on the shoreline of the Cumberland River since the 1800s and remains in operation today. The mill is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, while the grounds are part of the legislative boundaries for the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument, also on the NRHP and a national historic landmark. Mill Springs Mill Recreation Area supports a rare glimpse of historic resources and is free for the public to enjoy and experience.



Jonathan Friedman, resource manager at Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake, said acts of vandalism have the potential to temporarily or completely close resources available to the public.



“Repairs and replacement of the damaged facilities are ultimately paid at taxpayer expense,” he stressed.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encourages the public’s continued stewardship of treasured public spaces such as Mill Springs Mill Recreation Area. Witnesses of this vandalism are encouraged to step forward.



