Month of the Military Child Brings Rides and Smiles

The word family conjures strong emotions and bonds. While the military is a type of family, and the bonds of that family are a vital part of forming a stable war-fighting force. So is the service member’s actual family, which includes more than 1.6 million children of service members. In a military family, members come from all services among many diverse areas of expertise, backgrounds and locals. Similarly, children of military members have exposure to a vast array of cultures and locations as they are moved with their parents from state to state.

Frequent change can pose challenges for military children during their formative years and are often faced with responsibilities beyond civilian children. Many military kids are tasked with caring for younger siblings, may forego holidays and birthdays with a parent during deployment and of course there are the frequent changes of schools and classmates and constant loss and formation of new friends.

According to the National Military Family Association, the average military child will attend as many as nine schools from kindergarten through high school graduation. These children learn a resilience that is often viewed as a hardship among non-military members. Every time a military child leaves a place, faces a challenge or finds new friends, they develop another layer of skills, creativity, adaptability and vigor.

This resilience is not given, however, and the resilience acquired by children from this experience has not always been recognized. In 1986, then Defense Secretary, Casper Weinberger, established April as a month to honor military children for their ability to adapt as well as recognize the sacrifice that they make along with their parents.

The Month of the Military Child (MOMC) and “Purple Up!” was celebrated by the 349th Air Mobility Wing in grand fashion at the 821st Contingency Response Squadron warehouse. April 6 marked the second-annual MOMC celebration for the wing.

“We know it’s a very difficult and challenging time for them and it’s a way to say thank you for your sacrifice,” said Loren Nickell, program manager specialist from the 349th Force Support Squadron (FSS).

This event had all the wonders of the carnivals of your childhood; to include age-appropriate bounce houses, a foam joust and boxing ring, popped corn and pizza, cupcakes and cottage candy, and raffles. But the crème-de-la crème of delights for this year came from Project Strong One (PS1), a non-profit led by Kimmie McDaniel and her husband, Retired Chief Master Sergeant Richard McDaniel who secured donations of free bicycles. Based at March Reserve Base, California, PS1 focuses on social events, family readiness and deployment support to further the health of Reserve members. The 349th Air Mobility Wing initially teamed up with PS1 during Operation Family Circle in 2024. PS1 assisted with fundraising for these events by collaborating with anonymous corporate donors from across the country. In total, PS1 raised enough funds for 90 bikes, which were assembled and given away for free to the children of 349 AMW attendees. The California Highway patrol provided helmets and bike safety instruction with a practice bike course so the kids could try out and learn to ride safely on their new bikes.

Sebastian, Simone and Ari, the children of Col Jennifer A. Fiederer, 349 AMW deputy commander, gave their stamp of approval.

“It’s really exciting to see all the different people…made a couple friends here and there,” they said.

When asked what it’s like when their parents are away on deployment, they replied that “It was unsettling, rough. We perform “little acts of kindness. It teaches you resilience and independence as well”.

These kids embody resilience and maturity beyond their years while their parents are on a mission. In this environment though, they are free to be regular kids.

“I’m just watching the smiles on not just the kids but the families as well, to see their children…It’s such an amazing feeling,” said Chief Master Sergeant Joe Gonzalez, the 349 AMW’s command chief.

He shared that he missed his daughter’s birthday 3 years in a row as she was growing up and states he is doing this (serving in the military) for his daughter who is now 19 years old.

“It’s being able to support them, it acknowledges their sacrifice. This experience of acknowledgement not only helps kids deal with aspects of military life which are beyond their control, it also allows a space for parents and kids to grow and adapt together to these challenges as a family, creating strong bonds that last for generations,” he said.

349th AMW Wing Commander, Col. Patrick Brady Lee and his spouse, Dr. Melissa Brady-Lee and their daughter, Gabriella, attended dressed in purple in support of ‘Purple Up!’ This program supports the growth of a network of friendships made by military children throughout the many moves and schools.

Why purple? The color purple represents all service branches across Active Duty, Reserves, National Guard, and veterans, blending the colors of every branch from the Air Force, Navy, Army, Space Force, and the Coast Guard. “Purple Up!” symbolizes unity for military children and the reminder that they are supported and seen.

This year, support from sponsors has increased dramatically, reflecting the strong commitment to families and mission readiness coming from Col. Patrick Brady-Lee.

“Our partnerships have been nothing but tremendous, I am so proud of this wing and I’m excited for next year,” he said.

The event was supported this year by a wide array of base and civic leaders and honorary commanders including The Cordelia Rotary Club, Kimmie McDaniel of Project Strong One, honorary commanders Susan Patane and Jeremy Peralta and the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division for their donations supporting the event.

