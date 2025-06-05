New Hampshire National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer | Army National Guard state command sergeants major from Region 1 present a gift to...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer | Army National Guard state command sergeants major from Region 1 present a gift to Command Sgt. Maj. William Ferland, outgoing state command sergeant major of the New Hampshire National Guard, during his retirement ceremony June 8, 2025, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. The presentation recognized Ferland’s leadership and lasting contributions to the enlisted force throughout his career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

PEMBROKE, N.H. - Command Sgt. Maj. William Ferland, outgoing state command sergeant major (CSM) for the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG), relinquished responsibility of the NHNG to Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Smith, June 8, 2025, at the Edward Cross Training Complex, Pembroke, N.H.



Ferland celebrated his retirement here today after dedicating over 40 years of service with the NHNG. He was awarded the Legion of Merit for his meritorious service while serving in positions of increasing responsibility, which contributed to the success of the NHNG’s mission.



Ferland’s deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom as an operations sergeant in 2006, Operation New Dawn as a first sergeant in 2010, and Operation Spartan Shield as a CSM in 2015. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal.



Ferland assumed duties as the 13th State CSM and senior enlisted advisor to the Adjutant General of N.H. on Oct. 20, 2020. In his role as State CSM, Ferland assisted in the readiness, welfare and education of the NHNG soldiers.



“Over 41 years, I’ve seen the Army change,” said Ferland in his retirement ceremony farewell address. “But, what hasn’t changed is the grit, courage and relentless drive to complete the mission. That’s the soul of the Army, and that’s what I’ve loved most about serving.”

Ferland thanked his colleagues, mentors and subordinates for his time served, and emphasized the importance of camaraderie and developing future leaders.



“For all those years,” said Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, the State Adjutant General, NHNG, “Command Sgt. Maj. Ferland has acted with both humility and empathy in taking care of and advocating on behalf of our most precious resource; our soldiers and airmen.”



Smith relinquished responsibility of 54th Troop Command (54th TC), NHNG, on June 6. His role as senior enlisted advisor to Col. Allen Aldenberg, the former commander of 54th TC, NHNG, oversaw the operations, problem-solving and readiness of the brigade. Smith has served over 25 years with the NHNG with varying levels of leadership roles.



Smith’s deployments include Camp Bucca, Iraq in 2004, Camp Buehring, Kuwait as a platoon sergeant in 2010, Operation Enduring Freedom as a first sergeant in 2015, and Operation Spartan Shield as an operations sergeant major in 2022. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal.



“I am a product of the people investing in me over my journey,” said Smith during his incoming speech. “Many of you in the audience, in my family, and those no longer wearing the uniform, have made significant contributions to equip me for where I stand today.”



Smith thanked Ferland for his selfless and distinguished efforts to develop the team he was pleased to take responsibility of.

“To the soldiers in formation here and across the state,” said Smith. “You matter and you make a difference. I look forward to continued service with you as the 14th command sergeant major of New Hampshire.”