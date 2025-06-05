Georgia National Guard Activates First-Ever Electromagnetic Warfare Company

Photo By Charles Emmons | Captain Caleb D. Rogers, commander of the 111th Electromagnetic Warfare Company...... read more read more Photo By Charles Emmons | Captain Caleb D. Rogers, commander of the 111th Electromagnetic Warfare Company receives the recently uncased unit guidon from Lt. Col. Luke E. Gurley, commander of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, assuming his new role as commander during the company's activation ceremony June 7, 2025 in Forest Park, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Charles A. Emmons) see less | View Image Page

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The Georgia Army National Guard made history with the activation of the 111th Electromagnetic Warfare Company, the first unit of its kind in the entire U.S. Army.



The ceremony, held at the Fort Gillem Enclave, also included the assumption of command by Capt. Caleb Rogers.



Lieutenant Colonel Luke Gurley, commander of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, the parent command of the 111th EW, presided over the ceremony.



"Today we activate the 111th Electronic Warfare Company, a unit that will be at the forefront of our capabilities in the electromagnetic spectrum," Gurley said.



The activation of the 111th EW Company marks a significant step in modernizing the Army's capabilities within a domain that is increasingly critical to national security. This new formation will provide capabilities to detect, recognize, locate and identify signals of interest, supporting combatant commanders.



During his remarks, Gurley emphasized that the activation aligns with the philosophy of U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, who advocates for rapidly modernizing units and equipment based on emerging needs and technology, and believes every unit will need to master the electronic warfare fight.



"The legacy of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion and the Georgia Guard to lead from the front and provide those critical capabilities to support the warfight both locally and abroad is going to be driven by Georgia Soldiers," said Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott III, commander of the 78th Troop Command. "And that means the world to me."



Scott, once the leader of the 221st IEW, has watched the formation grow over the years.



"As the battlefield continues to evolve, the 221st IEW is ready," Scott said. "It's one of the most deployed units in the state and has been for a number of decades. And so that continues to articulate the relevancy of 221st and now the 111th."



The 221st IEW has deployed soldiers to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Syria, Jordan, Turkey, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kosovo, Cuba, the southwest border, and supported U.S. Central Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command activities.



The 111th EW Company draws its lineage from the 1st Battalion, 111th Signal Battalion, the only Georgia Army National Guard unit mobilized during the Berlin Crisis in 1961 and the first mobilized since the Korean War.



"Today is not simply about activating a new unit. It's about recognizing and honoring a proud legacy," Gurley said.



Rogers, the newly appointed commander, acknowledged the unique challenges and opportunities associated with leading this pioneering unit. He acknowledged that he is charged with coordinating with relevant schools and units to train on developing systems, as the Army continues to identify and finalize the necessary training for the unit's capabilities.



"No soldier in the 111th ended up here through recruiting," Rogers said. "They knew what they wanted when they came to the 111th. They knew that they wanted to rebuild Army EW," Rogers said.



According to Rogers, the company will provide division commanders four platoons of electromagnetic warfare teams, with total personnel numbering more than 80 soldiers.



"All of our Soldiers are expected to keep up with evolving technology, and the unit as a whole is remaining flexible with the expectation of receiving a growing number of mission types," Rogers said.



He also confirmed that the 111th EW Company will conduct its first field exercise in August at the Chattahoochee National Forest, focusing on electromagnetic support training and identifying and locating static and moving targets, to include helicopters provided by the Georgia Guard's 78th Aviation Troop Command.



"It's a great time to be in military intelligence and electromagnetic warfare," Scott said. "I am excited for the future."