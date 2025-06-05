Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard Activates First-Ever Electromagnetic Warfare Company

    FOREST PARK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    Captain Caleb D. Rogers, commander of the 111th Electromagnetic Warfare Company receives the recently uncased unit guidon from Lt. Col. Luke E. Gurley, commander of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, assuming his new role as commander during the company's activation ceremony June 7, 2025 in Forest Park, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Charles A. Emmons)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9094295
    VIRIN: 250607-O-NJ230-8261
    Resolution: 4053x2725
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: FOREST PARK, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard Activates First-Ever Electromagnetic Warfare Company, by Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Military Intelligence
    National Defense
    Army
    Electromagnetic Warfare

