Captain Caleb D. Rogers, commander of the 111th Electromagnetic Warfare Company receives the recently uncased unit guidon from Lt. Col. Luke E. Gurley, commander of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, assuming his new role as commander during the company's activation ceremony June 7, 2025 in Forest Park, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Charles A. Emmons)
Georgia National Guard Activates First-Ever Electromagnetic Warfare Company
