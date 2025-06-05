452nd AMW Commander Reconnects with Air Force Core at Lackland AFB

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Col. Bryan Bailey, commander of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing, March Air Reserve Base, California, served as the official reviewing officer during a Basic Military Training (BMT) graduation ceremony June 6, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland—the Gateway to the Air Force.



Joined by Command Chief Master Sgt. Timi C. Bilal, Col. Bailey’s visit provided a dual purpose: to inspire the newest generation of Airmen and Guardians as they joined the world’s greatest Air Force, and to reinvigorate his own group and squadron commanders with a reminder of the service’s foundational values.



Adding a dramatic and symbolic moment to the ceremony, a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to March’s 729th Airlift Squadron performed a flyover in honor of the graduating class, linking past, present, and future generations of mobility Airmen.



“Seven and a half weeks ago, you entrusted us with our nation’s most valuable treasure—your loved ones,” Bailey told the families in attendance. “Your support has pushed these Airmen and Guardians to successfully complete Basic Military Training. It is my great honor to introduce them as our nation’s newest military members.”



Reflecting on his 28-year career, which includes assignments to 58 countries and all seven continents, Bailey shared three enduring lessons with the audience: be accountable, be good at your job, and be present.



“The most challenging aspect of leading or being part of a team is balancing trust with accountability,” he said. “Micromanaging stifles initiative. But failing to hold others accountable leads to disaster. Complacency is the enemy.”



As a command pilot, Col. Bailey emphasized technical excellence in every career field. “Regardless of your AFSC, your ability to do your job with excellence is the most significant measure of your value to the team. Master your craft. Be the expert others turn to.”



He also addressed the critical importance of balancing service and family.



“Being present when we could gave us strength for when we couldn’t,” he said, recalling a deployment when his wife told him, “I’m so proud of you,” as he walked out the door. “Her sacrifice was bigger than any ever asked of me.”



For Chief Master Sgt. Timi C. Bilal, the ceremony offered a moment of reflection and renewal.



“These new Airmen remind us why we joined,” said Bilal. “Their energy is raw, focused and inspiring. For leaders, being here is about remembering our ‘why’ and paying it forward.”



As reviewing officer, Col. Bailey delivered the oath and congratulated each graduating flight, culminating in the ceremonial dismissal of the class. The presence of March’s 729th Airlift Squadron flyover served as a visual bridge between the newest members of the Air Force and the operational missions they are now joining.



“This is your origin story,” Bailey said. “Today is the you become an American Airmen!”

