    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, USS Harpers Ferry Enhance Amphibious Combat Readiness Near Camp Pendleton

    QUART: HMLA-369 Touches Down on USS Harpers Ferry

    Photo By Sgt. Patrick Katz | The amphibious landing dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) prepares to receive a U.S....... read more read more

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Story by Capt. Brian Tuthill 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) completed Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Camp Pendleton, California, and in its coastal waters May 28 to June 6, 2025.

    QUART is a joint training exercise involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 3rd Fleet to enhance their amphibious warfare skills, enabling the Navy and Marine Corps to prepare for seamless operations in contested and permissive environments.

    This third iteration of QUART involved UH-1Y Venom helicopters, AH-1Z Viper helicopters, and CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The aircraft conducted qualification landings on the flight deck of Harpers Ferry in day, night and inclement weather conditions, demonstrating the capabilities of Marine Corps aircraft, pilots and crews.

    Amphibious Combat Vehicles from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, completed amphibious certifications aboard Harpers Ferry and conducted day and night ship-to-shore landing drills, simulating real-world amphibious operations.

    Finally, landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5, embarked M777 towed 155 mm howitzers from 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, and transported them to Harpers Ferry before conducting beach landing operations, demonstrating I MEF’s ability to provide long-range fires from remote and austere locations.

    "Our ability to rapidly deploy and integrate with naval forces is what allows the Marine Corps to be ready when our nation calls," said U.S. Marine Col. Robb McDonald, commanding officer of the 15th MEU. "QUART strengthens our readiness, ensuring Marines can conduct amphibious operations anywhere, anytime, as a lethal and adaptable force. Our partnership with the Navy is built on trust, coordination, and a shared commitment to generating combat power from the sea."

    The 15th MEU established operations centers for command and control of forces both aboard Harpers Ferry and at Camp Pendleton alongside its naval counterpart, Amphibious Squadron 5. Simulating a real world, large-scale amphibious operation, the 15th MEU transitioned command between both locations to ensure its flexibility during operations.

