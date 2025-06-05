Illinois National Guard Honors Master Sgt. Francis Sarnecki’s 31 Years of Service

Photo By Cpl. Justin Malone | Master Sgt. Francis Sarnecki stands at attention as his retirement orders are formally...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Justin Malone | Master Sgt. Francis Sarnecki stands at attention as his retirement orders are formally read during his ceremony at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield, June 6. The moment marked the close of a 31-year career defined by unwavering service, including combat deployments and full-time support to the Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Program. see less | View Image Page

Surrounded by his wife, loved ones, and fellow Soldiers, Master Sgt. Francis Sarnecki retired from the Illinois Army National Guard during a ceremony held June 6 at the Illinois State Military Museum.

The event marked the conclusion of a distinguished 31-year military career that included two overseas deployments, 22 years of service with the Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Program, and a long record of dedicated support to the Guard’s mission. Sarnecki was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his more than three decades of honorable and dedicated Army service.

Lt. Col. Allison Jacobs, commander of the 634th Brigade Support Battalion, praised Sarnecki for his unwavering commitment.

“You're a nice guy, you're happy—but he’s dedicated in everything he does,” said Jacobs. “He’s dedicated to his wife and family. He’s dedicated to the military—30 years, obviously, that takes a lot of dedication to stick with one career.”

Jacobs reflected on their time in service together, adding, “There is not a single time anyone in this office or in this room could not count on Frank. He will always be there to lend a hand. Frank will put everyone else first, and that dedication has been shown throughout his life.”

Sarnecki expressed heartfelt gratitude to his family, friends, and colleagues for their support and shared a final piece of advice.

“My advice is time. Time is the most valuable thing we have. Once it’s gone, you can’t get it back, borrow it, or save it,” said Sarnecki. “We give a lot of our time to this mission—late nights, missed appointments, birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays—and our families shoulder that burden without complaint. Never forget that while this career is a huge part of our lives, it’s not the only part. Be fully present with your families. That’s what I’ll focus on now, and I couldn’t be more thankful for the chance to do so.”

Sarnecki was born in Champaign, Illinois, and raised in southern California before relocating to Illinois, where he graduated from Beardstown High School in 1995. In his junior year, he enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard to help pay for college. He completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Advanced Individual Training at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, as a track vehicle mechanic.

In 2003, Sarnecki was mobilized in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 126th Maintenance Company. In June 2004, he began full-time service with the Illinois Counterdrug Task Force as a case support analyst. From 2008 - 2009, he deployed again to Iraq with the 1844th Transportation Company.

Throughout his 31 years of military service, Sarnecki served in multiple roles across various units, consistently demonstrating leadership, technical expertise, and unwavering dedication. His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal (10th award), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (3rd award), National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Iraqi Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (3rd award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Service Medal with "M" Device, Illinois Long and Honorable Service Medal (7th award), Illinois Military Attendance Ribbon (15th award), and Illinois State Active Duty Ribbon (3rd award).

With his retirement from military service, Sarnecki plans to relocate to Colorado and begin a new chapter in law enforcement while spending more time with his wife, Angela Sarnecki.