Enter for a Chance to Win Nearly $70,000 in Prizes in Exchange Monster Energy Kawasaki Sweepstakes

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enter for a chance to win one of the biggest grand prizes of the year in the Monster Energy Kawasaki Sweepstakes.



Through July 31, authorized shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to win one of three grand prizes of a Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 Trail Edition side-by-side off road vehicle and a $1,700 American Express gift card, totaling nearly $23,000 in value for each prize package.



“The Monster Energy Kawasaki Sweepstakes is an exciting way for shoppers to use their hard-earned Exchange benefit and enter for a chance to win these great outdoor prizes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We look forward to rewarding three deserving members of the military community.”



Winners will be selected and notified on or about Aug. 15.



All authorized Exchange shoppers, including Veterans, Department of Defense civilians and Common Access Card (CAC) holders can enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit while DoD civilians and other CAC holders can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



