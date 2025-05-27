123rd Airmen honored by Kentucky, North Carolina for 2024 hurricane response

Eleven members of the 123rd Airlift Wing’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team were recently honored here with medals from two states for meritorious service following Hurricane Helene in 2024.
The Airmen responded to massive flooding across western North Carolina from Oct. 2 to 14, managing the case records of 79 victims, processing 48 remains, helping identify 21 deceased, and dedicating more than 13 hours to search-and-recovery operations over mountainous terrain while collaborating seamlessly with the FBI, local authorities and other FSRT units, according to the award citations.
For their efforts, Kentucky’s adjutant general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, presented each of the Airmen with a Kentucky Merit Ribbon and a North Carolina State Active Duty Ribbon during a ceremony held April 13 at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here.
“Yours is a very emotional job, and recovery operations can be mentally taxing on most folks,” Lamberton said. “It's a comforting thought to know that, should we need your abilities, your skillset, your emotional maturity for dealing with those kinds of situations, you're there for us.
“So I'm very appreciative of each one of your efforts — for what each one of you has done individually in being called up and heading down to North Carolina. I know North Carolina also is appreciative of each one of your efforts. Today, I’m pleased to have this unique opportunity to recognize your service.”
