I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Derrick Mickle

The journey into the Air Force for Aircrew Flight Equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, Master Sgt. Derrick Mickle, 908th Operations Support Squadron, is a tale to be told. Being the son of and nephew to military members, you could say that he wasn't new to the military lifestyle, but true to it.



“I actually come from a family of military individuals,” shared Mickle. “My dad was in the Army, I had an aunt who was a Chief in the Army, my uncle was an E-8 in the Army as well as another aunt who was in the Air Force. So, the military is all through my family. It was pretty cool growing up and seeing those guys and gals put on the uniform, and so, I figured, let me give it a try too.”



This influence led Mickle to begin his 13 plus year military career, currently working as an Air Reserve Technician.



Growing up in a military household then being a member of Junior ROTC in school, it’s almost as if serving was what he was bound to do, although he wasn't a fan of Junior ROTC growing up.



“That's why my mom was so surprised that I ended up joining,” Mickle shared, "because I didn't really care for it in high school, so other than that, and playing football and baseball, that was my thing.”



When recounting his experience in Junior ROTC, he explained that much of his disinterest came from not knowing the “why”. He also expressed his feeling toward the transition from the childhood level to a more serious scale as something that he really valued. Now, as a uniform wearer, he realizes that the role he plays is significant to the bigger picture, the mission.



As an ART, Mickle is a full-time civilian employee, but also a reservist. This means that all his working hours are devoted to the success of the wing. Outside of work, Mickle spends his time outdoors and with his loved ones.



“I just try to make some time for myself,” explained Mickle. “I carve out a little time to try to fulfill or complete at least a couple of my hobbies and try to spend as much time with my family as possible.”



Mickle has two lessons that he feels are the cornerstone of his military career. Coming from a sports background, these are things that were taught to him from a young age and have translated to his current line of work.



“The top two would be the spirit of teamwork,” said Mickle. “All coming together from different aspects and different agencies and making one common goal work. The second one would be selflessness, having to put something or someone else before yourself. These were probably the biggest two things I picked up over this journey so far.”



Mickle’s sharp focus and unwavering ability to balance work and family, and still deliver when performing his military duties is why he was named The 908th Flying Training Wing’s Category II Civilian of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024.



“Your experience is what you make of it,” he said. “Come in and be prepared to give it your all. Don't come in just looking to do the bare minimum. Whatever you do, you should be doing to the best of your ability.”