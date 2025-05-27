I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Derrick Mickle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The journey into the Air Force for Aircrew Flight Equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, Master Sgt. Derrick Mickle, 908th Operations Support Squadron, is a tale to be told. Being the son of and nephew to military members, you could say that he wasn't new to the military lifestyle, but true to it. Mickle’s sharp focus and unwavering ability to balance work and family, and still deliver when performing his military duties is why he was named The 908th Flying Training Wing’s Category II Civilian of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)