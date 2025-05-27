Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Derrick Mickle

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Derrick Mickle

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The journey into the Air Force for Aircrew Flight Equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, Master Sgt. Derrick Mickle, 908th Operations Support Squadron, is a tale to be told. Being the son of and nephew to military members, you could say that he wasn't new to the military lifestyle, but true to it. Mickle’s sharp focus and unwavering ability to balance work and family, and still deliver when performing his military duties is why he was named The 908th Flying Training Wing’s Category II Civilian of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 09:21
    Photo ID: 9082694
    VIRIN: 250602-F-US158-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2250
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Derrick Mickle, by SrA Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Derrick Mickle

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Spotlight
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    I am The 908th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download