BALTOPS 25 begins in the Baltic Sea region

Sixteen NATO allies, more than 40 ships, 25 aircraft and approximately 9,000 personnel began the 54th iteration of Baltic Operations, or BALTOPS 25, with the start of the pre-sail conference, June 3, in the Baltic Sea region.

The exercise, which starts June 5, is the premier annual maritime-focused military exercise in the Baltic region. BALTOPS provides NATO allies a unique opportunity to train together, strengthen interoperability and demonstrate collective readiness to defend the Alliance and preserve freedom of navigation in the region.

“This year’s BALTOPS is more than just an exercise. It’s a visible demonstration of our Alliance’s resolve, adaptability and maritime strength,” said Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. “As we mark NATO’s 75th anniversary, BALTOPS 25 showcases our ability to operate together as one unified force across the spectrum of maritime operations.”

Participating nations include Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

BALTOPS includes training in a wide range of capabilities, including amphibious operations, gunnery, air defense, anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, and medical response. It will also incorporate unmanned surface and underwater vehicles into various scenarios.

It is led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet and command-and-controlled by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, headquartered in Oeiras, Portugal. The STRIKFORNATO headquarters will host liaison officers and planners from each participating country, working together in a multinational coordination center.

For imagery, video and updates, visit https://www.c6f.navy.mil.

