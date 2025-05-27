More than a manager: The soul behind Jack’s Place

Courtesy Photo | Team Kadena members and friends of Jack Oshiro stand for a memorial procession convoy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Team Kadena members and friends of Jack Oshiro stand for a memorial procession convoy outside of Jack’s Place March 18, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Hundreds of attendants paid tribute to Oshiro’s legacy and contributions during his 60 years in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Peter Reft) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- A three-story teppanyaki restaurant juts out from the side of the mountain near Kadena Air Base’s Gate 1. Today, the building is aged and unused – a memory of the Kadena staple it once was, a home to a smiling man standing between two delicately crafted wooden doors, welcoming in a bustling crowd.



Once known as The Skoshi Room Officers’ Club, the restaurant was renamed to Jack’s Place in the 1980’s in honor of that man’s welcoming smile.



Born in Okinawa, Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro was sent to mainland Japan as a young child to avoid the violence of World War II. He spent the remainder of the war in Miyazaki prefecture, but returned to Okinawa to learn his father had perished in an air strike. While such an event could have easily resulted in bitterness and anger, Jack was determined to live his life as best he could despite his loss.



“My father taught me that sometimes we are involved in circumstances beyond our control,” said Jack during a Stars and Stripes interview in 2009. “We should not hate our fate but live as best as we can.”



Oshiro started his career as a teen working in The Skoshi Room Officers’ Club after World War II as a busboy and eventually worked his way up to manager. For decades, Jack oversaw every detail of the operation, which earned the restaurant a reputation as one of the finest places to dine on Okinawa.



“He dedicated his life to working here, seven days a week, nearly 365 days a year. Anytime I came to visit Jack’s Place, he was there,” said Takahiro Matsuda, Kadena Rocker Enlisted Club manager who was trained by Jack. “He came to work early before any party, event or reservation to ensure tables were prepared, helped the staff with fresh flowers to add something special to the decorations, then he stood at the door for the guests.”



Matsuda also mentioned his amazement the first time he saw Jack’s office. The walls were full of photos taken by Jack with his past customers and friends, even with former United States President Bill Clinton. He said it was clear people were incredibly important to Jack.



Under the tutelage of Oshiro, Jack’s Place became a thriving restaurant for decades and the go-to place for family parties and reunions on Kadena. The restaurant’s trademark excellence, menu selections and staff all had sprinkles of Jack throughout.



“His pure joy, warm-hearted greetings for everyone, and his attention to detail was second to none, he knew every general and every commander by name,” said retired Lt. Col. Pete Larrabe, a frequent patron of Jack’s Place. “Jack continued to give his all to the end until the cancer took his life.”



In March of 2016, Kadena Air Base paid homage to Oshiro with service members and families standing at attention along Douglas Blvd. as the escorted funeral procession passed to pay their respects.



“During his funeral procession, his brother bent down at the front step of Jack's place and picked up a cigarette butt, showing it to everyone,” said Larrabe. “Signifying that Jack would have done the same thing – this is how much he cared.”



In 2020, COVID-19 struck. Jack’s place closed for an extended period and was subsequently scheduled for demolition.



Due to this, the decision was made to create a special space honoring Jack’s legacy and his 50-plus years of dedicated service to Kadena Air Base.



A ceremony will be held at the Kadena Officers Club on June 16, 2025, at 1600 for the rededication of the Weekender Lounge to Jack’s Place in honor of Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro.



The 18th Force Support Squadron services maintenance and construction team, with assistance from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, renovated the Weekender Lounge inside of the Officers Club to honor Jack’s Place in its former glory.



Upon entry, patrons will experience walking through the refurbished doors from the original Jack’s Place. Once inside, they catch a glimpse of salvaged artifacts and decor – like its original shisa and samurai statues – and will be surrounded by memorabilia presented to Jack throughout his life, adorned on the walls. They also preserved Jack’s Place’s original menu and served and used it as a source of inspiration for the new Jack’s Place food selection at the Officer’s Club.



“There are two things I respect most about my father,” said Hiko Oshiro, Jack Oshiro’s son and current Kadena Officers Club Manager. “Firstly, he valued fairness, he treated all customers with dignity and respect no matter their age or status. The second thing is he never said something was impossible.



“No matter what was asked of him, my father said he could do it.”