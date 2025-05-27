Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    More than a manager: The soul behind Jack’s Place

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    More than a manager: The soul behind Jack’s Place

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.18.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing

    Team Kadena members and friends of Jack Oshiro stand for a memorial procession convoy outside of Jack’s Place March 18, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Hundreds of attendants paid tribute to Oshiro’s legacy and contributions during his 60 years in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2016
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 01:40
    Photo ID: 9082165
    VIRIN: 160318-F-YW474-1017
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than a manager: The soul behind Jack’s Place, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than a manager: The soul behind Jack’s Place

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Memorial
    18th Wing
    homage
    Kadena AB
    Jack's Place
    Oshiro
    Jack's Place: PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download