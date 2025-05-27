NTAG Empire State at the heart of Fleet Week New York

Fleet Week New York 2025 kicked off and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State Sailors led high-impact engagements across Long Island, New York City and New Jersey.



The week began with a high-energy aviation and recruiting event at Mount Loretto in Staten Island. Featuring a fast-rope demonstration by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, ceremonial guard performances, and hands-on engagement with Navy virtual reality demonstrations and static displays. The event set the tone for a week of engagements during one of the city’s most anticipated celebrations.



Fleet Week New York has been around for almost four decades. But this year, history was at the center of the celebration. This year’s theme, “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence,” recognized the Navy’s 250th anniversary, one year ahead of the United States’ milestone 250th birthday. That is because the Navy played a central role in winning the American Revolution and bringing freedom and democracy to America.



Throughout the week, NTAG recruiters conducted outreach across New York, Long Island and New Jersey. At Riverhead and Westbury High Schools, Sailors engaged students across a wide variety of interests. At Westbury, a special helicopter landing featuring a fast-rope demonstration by an EOD team kicked off the visit. The demonstration was followed by career discussion and a student led question and answer session. Elsewhere, at Fort Hamilton, Sailors led outreach efforts while watching the annual Parade of Ships.



While the May skies were often cloudy and gray, at times bringing heavy rain, the weather did not slow Sailors down as they took part in this year’s activities. NTAG teams pressed forward. At Colts Neck and Middletown High Schools, recruiters partnered with EOD teams for classroom sessions and lively discussions about the wide variety of career opportunities in the Navy.



In Middletown, students were treated to a performance by the Navy Band Northeast Brass Ensemble. When the band performed their last song, students joined by singing and clapping along to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” waving hands and sharing smiles. The performance transformed the auditorium into a sea of smiles, filled with laughter, unity and connection through music.



“We didn’t just show up, we engaged,” said Logistics Specialist Second Class Collins Peprah. “Connecting with high school students and sharing my journey reminded me of where I started. It felt good to be able to relate to them.”



NTAG Empire State Sailors also supported aviation displays at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, where static displays, ceremonial guard presentations, and fast-rope demos brought the power and professionalism of the Navy directly to the community.



Later, Sailors joined more than 200 servicemembers for the annual Fleet Week Freedom Run, a high-spirited run through Lower Manhattan, led by the Marine Corps. The run, which honors those who serve and celebrates military resilience, offered a memorable moment of unity in motion and a point of pride for onlookers in Downtown Manhattan as service members ran side by side in uniform.



In Times Square, the Navy Band and the Navy Dive Tank became crowd favorites. They offered entertainment, underwater demonstrations, pull-up challenges and one-on-one interaction with Sailors.

For many families participating, the most memorable moment of the week was a joint reenlistment and promotion ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza. Senior leaders from each service led the reenlistment and promotion of uniform servicemembers.



Among those reaffirming their oath to serve were four Sailors from NTAG Empire State — Damage Controlman Second Class Chris Rudolph, Machinist’s mate First Class Wang Chen, Electrician Mate First Class Cheng Xue and Navy Counselor First Class Renzo Aguilar.



Rudolph, who was recently selected to commission through Officer Candidate School with the Navy Supply Corps, reflected on the deeper meaning behind his decision to re-enlist.



“I’ve been in the Navy for eight years, and I chose to re-enlist because service has been part of my family’s history for a long time,” said Rudolph. “I want to keep that tradition going for my family and my country.



Chen added that his decision to re-enlist was driven by a desire to support his family’s future.

“The reason I enlisted is to transfer my benefits to my daughter so she can go to college,” he explained.



Later that day, NTAG Empire State Sailors joined the official Fleet Week New York 2025 Iconic Photo in Times Square, on the Red Steps, to commemorate this year’s milestone celebration. Sailors stood shoulder to shoulder with Marines and Coast Guardsmen from across the fleet.



NTAG Empire State Sailors in their dress white uniform were present to participate in meaningful engagements with Girl Scout Troop 6000, and even got to attend pre romances of Broadway’s most sought after shows.



As the weekend gained momentum, NTAG Empire State Sailors headed toward its final engagements. At Jones Beach, the four leaf Air Show drew large, enthusiastic crowds. NTAG recruiters staffed booths, supported Navy virtual reality experiences, and engaged with local youth and families while fighter jets and helicopters flew above.



From Staten Island to New Jersey, and Times Square — from classrooms to airfields NTAG Empire State went all in for Fleet Week 2025. Through public ceremonies, authentic interaction, high-impact demonstration and consistent presence, they represented the Navy’s core values of Honor, Courage and Commitment to locals and leaders alike during one of the most anticipated port calls of the year. Fleet Week 2025 was one for the books.

