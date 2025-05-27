NTAG EMPIRE STATE BRINGS FLEET WEEK SPIRIT TO TIMES SQUARE MAY 23

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Elliott Skiles, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State, stands with NTAG Empire State Sailors in front of the U.S. Navy dive tank in Times Square during Fleet Week New York, May 23, 2025.America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas.