    NTAG EMPIRE STATE BRINGS FLEET WEEK SPIRIT TO TIMES SQUARE MAY 23

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Srija Rai 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State

    Cmdr. Elliott Skiles, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State, stands with NTAG Empire State Sailors in front of the U.S. Navy dive tank in Times Square during Fleet Week New York, May 23, 2025.America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 14:34
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    #ntagempirestate #fleetweeknyc #navyrecruitingcommand

