Cmdr. Elliott Skiles, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State, stands with NTAG Empire State Sailors in front of the U.S. Navy dive tank in Times Square during Fleet Week New York, May 23, 2025.America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 14:34
|Photo ID:
|9080939
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-SR028-1011
|Resolution:
|5000x3333
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG EMPIRE STATE BRINGS FLEET WEEK SPIRIT TO TIMES SQUARE MAY 23, by PO2 Srija Rai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NTAG Empire State at the heart of Fleet Week New York
No keywords found.