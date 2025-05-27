Airborne operation strengthens U.S., Jordan partnership and readiness

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – In a display of cooperation and capability, Soldiers from the Colorado Army National Guard and the Jordanian Armed Forces conducted a joint airborne operation in Watkins, Colorado, April 23, 2025.

The “Friendship Jump” brought together paratroopers from two nations to strengthen warfighting readiness and enhance interoperability under high-risk, realistic training conditions.

“Airborne operations bond people together,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Casey Finkbiner, jumpmaster, COARNG. “You place your lives in one another’s hands and trust that they will place your safety above all else. It shows real partnership when we are able to execute air ops with our foreign counterparts.”

The jump, initiated and organized by Finkbiner, showcased the commitment of both forces to operate as a cohesive, capable team in demanding environments. The operation was particularly complex due to differences in equipment, language and procedures.

Jordanian paratroopers had never jumped from a CH-47 Chinook or used the U.S. MC-6 parachute system. Through detailed coordination and instruction from COARNG jumpmasters, the forces bridged those gaps and executed a successful joint mission.

“Any training that is high risk builds trust between partner militaries, and this makes detailed planning and collaboration even more important,” said Finkbiner.

U.S Army Col. Alyssa Aarhaus, commander, 89th Troop Command, emphasized the historical and symbolic importance of the jump. “Although raised in culturally different environments, we came together to celebrate our unique airborne capabilities and the partnership of our two amazing nations,” she said. “By completing this jump with both Jordanian and American jumpmasters, COARNG solidified an already strong partnership and highlighted the talent of our two nations.”

Upon successfully completing the joint airborne operation, participants were awarded Jordanian jump wings, “a coveted recognition and outward expression of our strong partnership,” said Aarhaus. The award acknowledges the mutual trust, coordination and shared risk involved in the combined training event, reinforcing interoperability between the two forces.

Finkbiner said the successful execution of this operation serves as a stepping stone for future collaborative missions involving more complex joint capabilities. “Exercises and partnership events under realistic or high-risk conditions allow the U.S. and Jordanian forces to coordinate and execute complex military operations, improving communication and processes, and overall becoming a more effective combined force,” she said.

“This joint airborne jump represents a step that reflects the high level of coordination and understanding between the Jordanian Armed Forces and the Colorado National Guard,” said a participant from the JAF. “This training provided us with the opportunity to exchange experiences and acquire new skills, which enhanced our readiness and ability to operate jointly in diverse and evolving environments. Cooperation based on mutual respect and professionalism makes us better prepared to face future challenges efficiently and effectively.”

While modern technologies like drones and cybersecurity tools offer critical capabilities in reconnaissance, surveillance, and precision engagement, airborne forces continue to play a vital role by providing the ability to rapidly deploy large-scale personnel across the globe. This capability complements emerging domains, ensuring that military forces remain flexible and prepared across both conventional and digital battlefields.

As global security challenges continually evolve, efforts like the “Friendship Jump” can ensure that allied forces remain ready, responsive and resilient together.

Officially signed May 24, 2004, the partnership between Jordan and Colorado represents a milestone in the National Guard State Partnership Program, marking the first such partnership established in the Levant region of the Middle East. Celebrating more than 20 years of cooperation, the partnership has become a cornerstone of strategic collaboration and mutual support between the JAF and the Colorado National Guard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2025 Date Posted: 06.03.2025 13:23 Story ID: 499533 Location: COLORADO, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airborne operation strengthens U.S., Jordan partnership and readiness, by SrA Melissa Escobar-Pereira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.