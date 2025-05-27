Assault Craft Unit Five Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Scott A. Carroll was relieved by Capt. Janice A. Pollard as Assault Craft Unit...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Scott A. Carroll was relieved by Capt. Janice A. Pollard as Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU 5) Commanding Officer during a change of command ceremony at the ACU 5 compound on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. Carroll, a native of Cleveland, served as ACU 5’s Commanding Officer from November 2021 to May 2025, concluding both his tour and military service at the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

Capt. Scott A. Carroll was relieved by Capt. Janice A. Pollard as Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU 5) Commanding Officer during a change of command ceremony at the ACU 5 compound on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif.



Carroll, a native of Cleveland, served as ACU 5’s Commanding Officer from November 2021 to May 2025, concluding both his tour and military service at the ceremony.



“Too many people to effectively thank here today after such a long tour at ACU 5 and after a 30-year career,” said Carroll. “Words are insufficient to express the depth of my gratitude to everyone who helped along the way.”



Naval Beach Group One Commodore Capt. Kelly J. Mahaffery presided over the ceremony.



“To the Sailors at ACU 5, your leadership, teamwork, and sacrifice are what make ACU 5 exceptional. As we stand on the threshold of a new era, I have every confidence that the Swift Intruders will rise to the occasion, the legacy that you have built will not only carry forward but continue to evolve and ensure that ACU 5 will be ready at a moment’s notice and remain at the cornerstone of amphibious operation,” said Mahaffery.



Carroll retired after a distinguished career marked by unwavering dedication, operational excellence, and strategic leadership in service to the U.S Navy. Commissioned in 1995 through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program, he served with distinction across the globe, with deployments throughout the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Latin America. His legacy is defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence, strategic foresight, and an enduring commitment to the Navy and its mission.



“As I go ashore for the last time, I will forever stand a little taller, I will always remember that I was a Sailor once, and I was a part of the Navy…and the Navy will always be a part of me,” said Carroll.



Pollard assumed command following her role as the Assistant Chief of Staff of Training and Assessments at Carrier Strike Group Fifteen.

“I want to thank Capt. Carroll for his 30 years of exemplary naval service,” said Pollard. “He left behind a legacy of mentorship, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the Navy, and his impact on ACU 5 and his Sailors is immeasurable. To ACU 5, I am truly honored and excited to be your Commanding Officer. Together, we will meet the challenges ahead and know we will continue to demonstrate what it means to be the best of the best. There’s no beach out of reach!”



Pollard, a native of Houston, graduated from San Diego State University in 2001 and was commissioned through NROTC. She holds advanced degrees from the U.S. Naval War College and West Texas A&M University.



ACU 5 is one of three Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) commands in the U.S. Navy that regularly deploys LCACs with Pacific Fleet Amphibious Readiness Groups, supporting operations and exercises throughout the Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean, and Pacific Ocean.