Bridging the Gap: Memphis MEPS SEA Prepares Future Officers at Embry-Riddle

Courtesy Photo | Senior Chief Petty Officer Howard Williams, Memphis MEPS senior enlisted advisor, leads a class during Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Williams spoke about the intricacies of the relationship between Enlisted and Officers, offering insights into the Enlisted perspective.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Howard Williams, Memphis MEPS senior enlisted advisor (SEA), shared his experience and perspective with officer candidates during a leadership development exercise hosted by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Navy and Marine Corps NROTC unit.



Invited by Embry-Riddle staff member after a midshipman requested more enlisted perspectives, Williams was the only enlisted speaker at the week-long event focused on preparing future officers for the responsibilities of command.



“I spoke to the entire battalion,” said Williams. “Then I went back the next day and spoke with two classes. The smaller classes allowed them to ask more intimate questions that they probably wouldn’t have wanted to ask in front of the group.”



His presentation centered on the critical dynamic between junior officers and senior enlisted leaders.



“A lot of officers are unaware of how influential they actually are,” said Williams. “If they say something as a suggestion in their minds, a junior enlisted might hear it and say, ‘Oh, I have to do it this way because they said to do it this way’ and whether it’s authorized or not, they could possibly take that as guidance.”



Throughout his sessions, Williams emphasized communication, trust and respect. Officer candidates were highly engaged, asking questions about leadership, mentorship and navigating enlisted-officer relationships.



“They were very keen on understanding how to integrate,” Williams said. “They didn’t want to mess it up. A lot of their questions were along the lines of ‘How do I inspire my team? How do I gain respect?’”



The event not only gave students valuable insight but also reinforced Williams’ own leadership philosophy.



“If someone is not moving in the direction they need to be moving, there’s a reason – and if we get to the root cause of what’s going on with them, everybody would be stellar,” said Williams.



This course offered a sense of connection and mentorship for Williams through a unique connection, as he is from Jamaica and had some insights for a student with a similar journey.



“One of the young ladies that was there is also from Jamaica, and she had some specific questions about hurdles that I encountered being from a different country ,” he said. “So it was really cool to have that connection and be able to offer that mentorship.”



Embry-Riddle’s NROTC leadership expressed interest in making enlisted engagement a recurring part of their program, though formal planning is ongoing.



“It was a really good experience for me,” Williams said. “I like teaching. I like engaging with the new generation, getting in the sand and getting loud in the heat — that was right at home for me.”