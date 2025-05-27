USS Gravely Arrives in Nassau, Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) arrived in Nassau, Bahamas for a scheduled port visit and to enhance U.S. - Bahamian relations, May 28.



U.S. Navy forces are deployed under U.S. Northern Command’s (USNORTHCOM) maritime homeland defense authorities with a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) embarked to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs, illegal migration and other illegal activity. USNORTHCOM is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to provide additional military forces and capabilities to secure the southern border.



"Serving aboard USS Gravely alongside our Bahamian partners is a privilege and a responsibility we take seriously. As we operate under U.S. Northern Command's maritime homeland defense authorities, our mission is clear: to deter illicit activity, safeguard our waters, and uphold the security of our nation and allies,” stated Cmdr. Greg Piorun, Commanding Officer, USS Gravely. “With a Coast Guard law enforcement detachment onboard, we stand watch against the flow of illegal drugs and other unlawful actions, ensuring safety and stability throughout the region. True to our motto, ‘First to Conquer,’ we lead from the front, demonstrating unwavering commitment, professionalism, and partnership in defense of our homeland."



Since entering the Gulf of America March 15, Gravely has received support from P-8 aircraft assigned to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, allowing for enhanced and increased detection of illicit activity for the embarked Coast Guard LEDET in the Gulf of America and the U.S. 2nd Fleet and U.S. 4th Fleet areas of operation.



"This port visit by USS Gravely underscores the critical role of partnerships in defending our shared maritime approaches," said Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command. "Our collaboration with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, exemplified by engagements like USS Gravely's visit, enhances maritime domain awareness and strengthens our collective ability to deter threats, ultimately bolstering the security of both The Bahamas and the United States. It's a clear demonstration that our partners are integral to our homeland defense."



While in Nassau, Gravely’s crew hosted various senior officials from the U.S. and Bahamian militaries and government onboard for a reception. Guests included Rear Adm. Scott Robertston, Director, Strategy, Policy, and Plans (J5), U.S. Northern Command; Mr. Joel Pedersen, Branch Chief, Canada and Atlantic Approaches Branch (J593), U.S. Nothern Command; Maj. Brent Whitehead, U.S. Northern Command; Cmdr. Victor Lange, Senior Defense Official, U.S. Embassy, Nassau and Capt. Charles McCurdy, Bilateral Affairs Officer, U.S. Embassy, Nassau.



Prior to this visit, Gravely conducted a port visit in Tampa, Fla., May 8.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

