MCAA North construction begins soon at Walter Reed

Courtesy Photo | Construction is scheduled to begin soon on the next phase of Walter Reed's Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Construction is scheduled to begin soon on the next phase of Walter Reed's Medical Center Additions and Alterations (MCAA) project, MCAA North, which will include a new auditorium, the circular building in the artist's rendering of the completed project above. see less | View Image Page

Following the official opening of the Roosevelt Pavilion on June 3 at Walter Reed, the military’s premier medical center is embarking on the next major milestone in its modernization plan -- the start of construction of the Medical Center Additions and Alterations (MCAA) North complex.



Construction begins in June on MCAA North with the initial phase including a shift in the fence along Brown Drive closing the area between the Roosevelt Pavilion and the North Garage (Bldg. 63, formerly known as the America Garage). The MCAA North project represents a continued investment in readiness, improving care and access for service members, veterans, and their families.



Key details for this phase of construction include:



• The North and Liberty Garages (Bldgs. 63 and 54) will remain open for use.



• Access to the North Garage from Brown Drive will become entry-only. The Brown Drive exit will be closed for the duration of construction.



• Twelve handicap parking spaces will be relocated within the North Garage to ensure continued accessibility.



• Bldgs. 2 and 7 will be demolished to clear space for the project.



• A newly designated pedestrian pathway through the North Garage will allow continued access from Brown Drive to Bldgs. 3, 5, and 19.



“We are thrilled to finally be moving forward with the next phase of construction. Although there will be temporary inconveniences, the end result will be a world-class facility that will enhance the experience of both our team and our patients,” said U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.



Additional updates and impacts will be communicated as work progresses. Walter Reed remains committed to minimizing disruption while building a modern and patient-centered facility.



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is the nation’s premier military medical facility. As a cornerstone of military medicine, it delivers world-class health care to active-duty service members, retirees, their families, and our nation’s leaders. Established in 2011 through the merger of the National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center, this hospital upholds a legacy of excellence in patient care, medical research, and training. With over 5,000 dedicated professionals, Walter Reed is committed to medical innovation, operational readiness, and the highest standards of service: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center—The President’s Hospital Since 1942.