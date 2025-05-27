Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAA North construction begins soon at Walter Reed

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCAA North construction begins soon at Walter Reed

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Construction is scheduled to begin soon on the next phase of Walter Reed's Medical Center Additions and Alterations (MCAA) project, MCAA North, which will include a new auditorium, the circular building in the artist's rendering of the completed project above.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2015
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9080361
    VIRIN: 250603-D-AB123-1000
    Resolution: 1058x569
    Size: 146.38 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAA North construction begins soon at Walter Reed, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MCAA North construction begins soon at Walter Reed

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    construction
    modernization
    MCAA North

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download