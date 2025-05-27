Transportation experts help Soldiers, Families relocate with ease during peak PCS season

Courtesy Photo | Moving personal belongings during a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move can be a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Moving personal belongings during a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move can be a significant undertaking, especially when crossing international borders during peak PCS season. Dedicated transportation experts from the Base Support Operations Transportation Consolidated Personal Property Shipping Office understand these challenges and work diligently to ensure smooth and efficient processes for Soldiers and their Families. (AI graphic by Cameron Porter) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Moving personal belongings during a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move can be a significant undertaking, especially when crossing international borders during peak PCS season.



Dedicated transportation experts from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Transportation (BASOPS Trans) Consolidated Personal Property Shipping Office (CPPSO), understand these challenges and work diligently to ensure smooth and efficient processes for Soldiers and their Families, even with the heightened demand of peak PCS season, said Brandon Von Willer, BASOPS Trans plans and operations chief.



"Our mission is to alleviate the stress associated with PCS moves by providing comprehensive guidance and support throughout the entire personal property shipment process," Von Willer said. "We are committed to ensuring each servicemember’s belongings are transported safely and arrive at their destination in a timely manner, and we are proactively managing the increased volume associated with peak PCS season."



The CPPSO offers a range of services to assist with personal property transportation, including:

• Counseling and Guidance: Providing servicemembers with up-to-date information on regulations, entitlements, and the shipping process. This includes guidance on weight allowances, packing tips and required documentation. During peak PCS season, proactive counseling helps servicemembers understand potential scheduling constraints and the importance of early submission of paperwork.

• Shipment Coordination: Overseeing the scheduling and movement of household goods (HHG) and unaccompanied baggage (UB) shipments, whether inbound or outbound from Europe. This involves working with government-contracted transportation service providers to ensure adherence to quality standards and timely execution. The CPPSO works diligently with transportation providers to mitigate potential delays that can occur due to increased demand during peak months.

• Inbound Shipment Management: Monitoring the arrival and delivery of international and inter-theater shipments within the European theater of responsibility. The CPPSO acts as a crucial link between commercial transportation partners and Department of Defense (DoD) customers, addressing any issues that may arise. Increased communication and tracking are vital during peak season to ensure timely delivery of inbound shipments.

• Outbound Shipment Management: Processing all international and line haul shipments using the Defense Personal Property System (DPPS). This includes shipments to non-temporary storage (NTS) facilities and to countries designated as direct-delivery locations. Early initiation of the DPPS process is strongly recommended during peak PCS season to secure preferred shipment dates.

• Customer Support: Serving as a central point of contact for inquiries and requests related to personal property shipments. Servicemembers can reach out to their local Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO) for assistance, which then liaises with the CPPSO for back-office support.



The BASOPS Trans CPPSO emphasizes the heightened importance of early planning for PCS moves, especially with the peak PCS season underway. Servicemembers are strongly encouraged to contact their local PPPO as soon as they receive their official orders to initiate the shipping process, Von Willer said.



This proactive approach is critical during these high-demand months to secure preferred move dates and allows ample time to complete necessary paperwork, potentially mitigating delays. By staying informed and planning ahead, servicemembers can significantly increase the likelihood of a smoother transition during their PCS moves, he said.



For further information and assistance with personal property shipments, servicemembers are encouraged to contact their local Installation Transportation Office or visit the 405th AFSB’s BASOPS Trans webpage at www.afsbeurope.army.mil/BASOPS/BASOPS-Transportation.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



(Article by 405th AFSB Public Affairs and BASOPS Trans)