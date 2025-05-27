U.S. Army Demonstrates Multi-Modal Mobility of HIMARS in Support of Salaknib 25

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion unload an M142 HIMARS from a Philippine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion unload an M142 HIMARS from a Philippine Naval vessel during sea to shore landing training as part of Exercise Salaknib 2025 on May 31, in northern Luzon. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. John Dillon) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales, Philippines - U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force’s 5th Battalion, 3rd Long Range Fires Battalion, working alongside the U.S. Air Force’s 374th Airlift Wing, 5th Air Force, and the Philippine Navy successfully demonstrated the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) multi-modal mobility throughout northern Luzon May 24-31, 2025.



The combined-joint training, which was a part of the annual 2025 Salaknib exercise, involved the team loading an M142 HIMARS onto a C-130J Hercules, creating a combined ready and lethal strike package.



The aircraft then transported the HIMARS and its crew to northern Luzon. Upon landing, the crew unloaded the system and proceeded to their designated firing point, following a pre-established heading to begin their occupation drill. Once occupied, the crew conducted a dry mission based on realistic standards and situations.



Following the HIMARS Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) portion of the multi-modal mission, the crew then conducted ground movement to a port to the north where it was loaded onto a Philippine Naval vessel to train on sea to shore landings in the Luzon Strait.



This is the first time the joint force has introduced the HIMARS capability in the Luzon Strait, a critical position for territorial defense of the Philippines, a longstanding U.S. ally under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.



“We are supporting development of critical HIMARS munitions that are capable of striking moving maritime and land targets,” said Lt. Col. Alex Mullin, commander of 5-3 (LRFB), “These munitions coupled with relevant positions in the Indo-Pacific set conditions for the U.S. Army to provide a highly mobile maritime strike capability in a territorial defense scenario.”



Over the past four years, the U.S. Army has coordinated directly with U.S. Air Force planners and crews on the transportation and rapid delivery of HIMARS capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. They have demonstrated the ability to access even the most austere locations, ensuring effective land-based fires throughout the Indo-Pacific.



HIRAIN operations enable the HIMARS to be rapidly deployed during combat to execute long-range precision missions. This agile deployment system greatly extends the operational capabilities of the HIMARS, delivering deep shaping fires to the battlefield.



The HIMARS is capable of firing a variety of munitions such as the newly developed Precision Strike Missile or PrSM which can reach up to 310 mi (500km) and has the potential to strike a moving ship.



“During Balikatan 25 we demonstrated HIMARS capability to quickly position on austere terrain and strike targets received from joint sensors,” said Mullin. “HIMARS is a proven entity; through tough training and innovation we are demonstrating the value of land power on the multi-domain battlefield for the joint force.”



The combined-joint force is already employing other land-based counter maritime capabilities such as the U.S. Army’s Mid-Range Capability and the U.S. Marines’ NMESIS. These systems bring unmatched credible deterrence capabilities to the region as the U.S.-Philippine Alliance continues to advance regional security, stability, and peace through strength.



Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.



1MDTF is an Indo-Pacific assigned, theater-level unit. MDTF’s are maneuver elements that synchronize long-range precision fires and effects in all domains to neutralize adversary A2AD (anti-access and area denial) networks. 1MDTF’s proven innovation, agility, and lethality has led the Army to direct five full MDTFs in strategically significant locations worldwide.