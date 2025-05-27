Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS RORO Operations

    PHILIPPINES

    05.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Multi-Domain Task Force

    Soldiers from 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion unload an M142 HIMARS from a Philippine Naval vessel during sea to shore landing training as part of Exercise Salaknib 2025 on May 31, in northern Luzon. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. John Dillon)

    U.S. Army Demonstrates Multi-Modal Mobility of HIMARS in Support of Salaknib 25

    HIMARS
    RORO Vessel
    1MDTF

