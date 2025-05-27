HIMARS RORO Operations

Soldiers from 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion unload an M142 HIMARS from a Philippine Naval vessel during sea to shore landing training as part of Exercise Salaknib 2025 on May 31, in northern Luzon. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. John Dillon)
U.S. Army Demonstrates Multi-Modal Mobility of HIMARS in Support of Salaknib 25
