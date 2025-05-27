Teamwork in Action: DHN Central MTFs strengthen readiness through partnership

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Washington, 375th Medical Group allergy and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Washington, 375th Medical Group allergy and immunizations technician from Scott Air Force Base, Ill., and Airman 1st Class Easton Schlabaugh, 17th Medical Group allergy and immunization technician, from Goodfellow AFB, Texas, review immunization vials, studying which vaccines are given to different age groups and how often they need to be administered, at Goodfellow AFB. Washington assisted the Goodfellow team to enhance immunization operations. see less | View Image Page

Military medical treatment facilities across Defense Health Network Central are showcasing the power of strategic collaboration and a unified mission focus to sustain healthcare delivery and enhance operational readiness.



A recent partnership between the 17th Medical Group (MDG) at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, and the 375th MDG at Scott AFB, Illinois, exemplifies this spirit of teamwork.



When the 17th MDG identified a need to bolster its immunization training and certification capacity, it reached out to Scott AFB for assistance. In response, Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Washington, an experienced allergy and immunization technician from the 375th MDG, was selected for a three-week temporary duty assignment to Goodfellow AFB.



During his time at Goodfellow, Washington delivered more than 160 hours of hands-on training and directly supported the safe administration of approximately 280 vaccines. Beyond training, he conducted a thorough review of local immunization processes and identified efficiencies in the clinic’s supply ordering system.



“This decision proved invaluable,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Justin D. Lusk, commander of the 17th MDG Healthcare Operations Squadron. “Staff Sergeant Washington’s presence enabled the certification of four additional immunization technicians, strengthening Goodfellow’s capability.”



The impact of this collaboration extended far beyond training. Thanks to the combined efforts of the 375th and 17th MDGs, Goodfellow AFB maintained uninterrupted immunization services for more than 7,000 beneficiaries. This ensured two technical training schools on base adhered to their overseas permanent change of station (PCS) timelines, directly contributing to Air Force readiness.



Washington said he was honored to support the immunization mission at Goodfellow. “In return, I gained valuable insight that I brought back to enhance the Scott MTF team and further support the mission,” he said.



This partnership underscores the value of proactive coordination and mutual support within Defense Health Network Central. As MTFs continue to collaborate, share best practices, and overcome challenges together, the result is a stronger, more agile Military Health System.



“Collaborative efforts like this one highlight the strength of our network and the unwavering commitment of our teams to ensuring the highest level of care and readiness,” said Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director of Defense Health Network Central and commander, Medical Readiness Command Alpha. “By working together, we build a resilient and unified system that not only supports our mission but also the dedicated individuals who serve our nation.”