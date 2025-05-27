2-6 CAV Welcomes New Commander, Honors Fallen During Change of Command

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — The sound of rotor blades slicing through the air echoed over the new hangar for 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, on May 29, 2025.



A crowd of family, friends, and fellow Soldiers gathered to witness the change of command ceremony as 2-6 CAV bid farewell to outgoing commander Lt. Col. Matthew D. McNeal and welcomed incoming commander Lt. Col. Matthew R. Clawson.



Col. Matthew J. Scher, commander of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, addressed the audience while standing at the podium, shaded by his cavalry Stetson.



“In true Matt fashion, he took a ceremony that is typically about the outgoing commander and made it about someone else. Matt elected to use this ceremony to formally open the new 2-6 CAV hangar and formally move the ‘TUC-Heidtman Ramp’ from the north side of the airfield to its new home on the south side of the airfield,” said Scher.



“Yesterday, Matt led the Sabers on a silent memorial run to honor all of the 2-6 CAV fallen from the last two decades, starting with CW2 Theodore Uland Church, or TUC as we called him, and 1st Lt. Keith Heidtman, who were lost to us on Memorial Day, 2007, northeast of Baghdad, Iraq.



"Eighteen years ago, yesterday, TUC and Keith, Ghostrider 22 and Ghostrider 26, died heroically, embodying the cavalry spirit, engaging the enemy in close combat. When their scout weapons team was engaged in an aerial ambush flying over the jungles of Iraq, and their sister ship was in trouble, they did not flee, but they faced the threat head-on, engaging with the enemy that held the initiative to their advantage. Ultimately, TUC and Keith could not overcome that enemy advantage and were shot down, but their courage under fire, selflessness, and love for their fellow cavalry troopers set the example for all of us to follow. In their honor, we name this brand-new ramp so that we can remember forever the legacy that they left behind.”



During McNeal’s command, the squadron transitioned from operating the Army’s oldest attack helicopters to its newest — the AH-64E Version 6 Apache. This 18-month effort involved flying in 21 aircraft from Arizona, sending out 24 older aircraft to Colorado, and integrating new tools, parts, avionics, simulators, and training programs. Despite the transition, the squadron continued to support warfighting exercises across the Indo-Pacific.



“Commanders must be the culture warden,” Scher said. “That is to fight for your culture each and every day. Whether it is a silent memorial run, or a spur ride, or being the rock for his squadron in the darkest of times, Matt is constantly teaching, coaching, and mentoring his team to fight for that culture with a tenacity that I have rarely seen.”



Standing before his troops one final time, McNeal smiled and gave the command to rest.



“As I’ve been reflecting on today as it approached, and probably like every commander that reaches this point in their careers, the only left to do or say is simply to say thank you from a humble posture and heart full of gratitude,” McNeal said. “Commanding is a team sport, and I certainly did not reach this point with the love and support of many people. To the real CAV Saber Troopers standing out on the ‘TUC-Heidtman’ ramp, thank you each for all you do for this squadron. Your professionalism, perseverance, and dedication to winning in the Pacific is remarkable as you bought into warfighting readiness, partnerships, transformation, and being stewards of the profession focused on lethality, cohesiveness, and physical fitness.”



As McNeal returned to his seat, Clawson greeted him with a handshake and a hug — a symbolic passing of the torch.



“Matt Clawson is no stranger to the Wings of Lightning team,” Scher said. “About ten years ago, he was a company commander in 1-25 Lightning Attack, back when it was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. Matt, your well-earned reputation precedes you, and there is no doubt that you are the right leader to build on the exceptional legacy Matt McNeal leaves behind.”



Clawson then addressed the formation of Saber Troopers, family, and friends.



“I am truly humbled by the opportunity to command this incredible organization,” Clawson said. “It’s good to be back in the air CAV. Look at that view to our left — the new hangar, new lethal aircraft, and ready Soldiers in front of you. You can’t beat this. I commit to you that I will give you my all to ensure our readiness, lethality, care of you and your families, and most importantly, earn your respect. I will work diligently every day to continue this great tradition and serve our outstanding Soldiers. Saber Six checking on station.”

