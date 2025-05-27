A Healthier and More Resilient San Marcos River

Photo By Chad Eller | From left to right: Mark Enders, city of San Marcos, Jasmin Rodriguez USACE, acting...... read more read more Photo By Chad Eller | From left to right: Mark Enders, city of San Marcos, Jasmin Rodriguez USACE, acting SWF Deputy Commander Clay Morgan USACE, city of San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Matthew Mendoza city of San Marcos City Council, Melanie Howard, and Shawn Condor, city of San Marcos, participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bicentennial Park on May 21, 2025 celebrating the completion of the San Marcos River Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project. see less | View Image Page

SAN MARCOS, Texas — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District and city of San Marcos officials led a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bicentennial Park on May 21, celebrating the completion of the San Marcos River Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project.



Local officials, city staff, and community members attended the event, which marked the culmination of a multi-year partnership between USACE and the city, which launched in 2010. Personnel from the USACE Engineer Research and Development Center’s Lewisville Aquatic Ecosystem Research Facility, who provided technical restoration and vegetation expertise during the project, were also in attendance.



"The San Marcos River Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project, in partnership with USACE, has significantly improved the river’s ecosystem," San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson said in her remarks. "It provides a nature-based experience that enhances our community’s quality of life."



The $4.76 million project—funded with $3 million in federal support and $1.6 million from the city—focused on removing invasive species overtaking riparian, commonly known as riverbank areas, and planting native wetland plants. The cost-share project between USACE and the City of San Marcos was authorized under the Continuing Authorities Program Section 206 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1996.



"The restoration has strengthened the ecosystem’s overall health," said Clay Morgan, acting deputy commander of USACE Fort Worth District. "Through a collaborative approach, nearly 30 acres were rehabilitated thanks to the combined efforts of the city of San Marcos, USACE, LAERF, and contractors."

The project began with a feasibility study to explore strategies for enhancing riparian habitat, improving water quality, increasing habitat availability, mitigating recreational impacts, and benefiting five endangered species in the river.



Upon the successful completion of the study, nuisance vegetation was managed and LAERF began planting native species along the riverbanks to restore ecological function to the unique spring-fed system which had previously been impacted by invasive species, hydrological alterations, and urbanization.

"Before this project, invasive elephant ear plants had taken over large sections of the riverbank," said Mark Enders, habitat conservation plan manager for the city. "Unlike native species, these invasives lack deep roots, leading to erosion and sediment buildup in the river. Replanting native vegetation required strenuous manual labor, and I sincerely thank LAERF and its team for their dedication in difficult conditions."



Melanie Howard, Enders’ predecessor as the city’s conservationist, championed the project from its inception.



"When I learned USACE had a program to assist small communities with environmental restoration, I immediately reached out," Howard said. "The process was long, but USACE has been a valuable partner, and today, the San Marcos River is thriving."