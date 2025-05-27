Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Awards FY24 Sailor of the Year

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Katherine Diener | Equipment Operator First Class Raymond Tam, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Katherine Diener | Equipment Operator First Class Raymond Tam, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, is awarded Navy Expeditionary Combat Command's Fiscal Year 2024 Sailor of the Year by Force Master Chief Eric Neal, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command is the Navy’s single functional command for 20,000 active duty and reserve expeditionary forces, and is the central management for the readiness, resources, manning, training and equipping of those entities. NECC enables Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces to execute combat, combat support and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations, allowing access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the littorals and inland operating environments. see less | View Image Page

Equipment Operator First Class Raymond Tam, a native of Chicago, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, was announced as Navy Expeditionary Combat Command’s Fiscal Year 2024 Sailor of the Year, May 30, 2025.



Tam currently leads NMCB-4’s Weight Handling Equipment Program as the Crane Supervisor, and is the subject matter expert for Waterfront Pile-Driving Operations.



"I’m incredibly honored to be named Sailor of the Year. This recognition isn’t just about me — it’s about the team, the mentors who’ve guided me, and the shipmates who inspire me every day. I wear this title for all of us who give our best, stay ready, and never forget why we serve,” said Tam. “Thank you for believing in me."



Tam enlisted in the Navy in March 2011 as an undesignated airman out of Sacramento, California, and joined the rate of Aviation Electronics Technician in 2019. He has served around the world including Yokosuka, Japan, aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73); Naval Air Station Lemoore, California; and Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego.



Tam joined the world’s premier construction force, the United States Navy Seabees, in May 2017 and reported to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 in March 2021 after a tour with Naval Facilities Expeditionary and Engineering Warfare Center.



"The best part of being in the Navy isn’t just the places you go — it’s the people you serve with,” said Tam. “It’s the bond of a team that becomes family, the pride of wearing the uniform, and knowing every day you are a part of something bigger than yourself."



As part of the Sailor of the Year program, Tam will be meritoriously promoted to the rank of chief petty officer later this year and thanked his family for their support during the ceremony.



"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the incredible support of my family,” said Tam. “My wife has supported me my entire career and I'm so thankful for her, I know it's not an easy job being married to someone in the military. Her support and drive always push me to do my best."



The remaining active-duty nominees were:

• Master-at-Arms First Class Matthew Rosales, Navy Expeditionary Intelligence Command

• Machinist’s Mate First Class Manuel Almonte, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8

• Master-at-Arms First Class Matthew Frickx, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 2

• Boatswain’s Mate First Class Jarmarcus Collins, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1



The “Sailor of the Year” is a time-honored tradition introduced by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet in 1972. This annual competition is held to recognize the superior performance of individual Sailors, who exceed in personifying the ideals of the Navy Core Values.



