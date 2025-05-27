3rd Special Forces Group Soldiers Construct Unique Airborne Mock-Up

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – From sunrise PT sessions to late-night logistics hurdles, a team of 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) engineers tackled a challenge unlike any other, building a one-of-a-kind airborne training mock-up. The project, conceived in 2022, culminated on April 3 after nearly two months of construction, unveiling a structure that redefines in-house training capabilities for 3rd Group.

The mock-up replicates multiple aircraft exits, including the CASA C-212 and UH-60 Blackhawk, allowing for in-house airborne operations training, including jumpmaster training. This eliminates the need to rely on outside organizations, a significant advantage for the unit.

“This capability is a force multiplier,” said Sgt. Ahlufemi Young, an interior electrician and project manager of the project, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne). “It lets 3rd Group train Jumpmasters in our own area of operation, on our own schedule. That directly enhances the unit’s ability to remain mission ready.”

The structure is the only one of its kind in the U.S. Army and provides a dedicated, on-site resource for mock door training and jumpmaster rehearsals. Its proximity to the existing parachute landing fall (PLF) pit streamlines training, creating a centralized hub for airborne preparation.

“The location was selected because the PLF pit was already there,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Julius Amenya, a construction engineer technician at 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) who served as the accountable officer and quality control lead. “We figured we could just go from doing PLFs to mock door training, all in the same location.”

The project faced challenges, including complex coordination with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW), environmental offices, and unit-level resource management. Securing necessary resources, such as 8x8 lumber, also proved difficult.

“The hardest part wasn’t the building, it was the logistics," Young said. "You’re dealing with procurement, availability of materials, and making sure safety and standards are met.” Despite these obstacles, the team persevered, juggling physical training, construction, and administrative tasks.

The team, comprised of carpentry and masonry specialists, electricians, and plumbers, used self-sourced materials and minimal resources. This cross-functional approach provided valuable training opportunities.

"Working with a variety of Military Occupational Specialties, we were all learning from each other,” Amenya said. “Cross training like this builds capability.” He emphasized that no external contractors were used. “It’s just these guys who built this. These guys worked hard.”

Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Hardy, Base Support Section Platoon Sergeant and project overseer, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), explained the team’s meticulous planning process, “we sat down, went over it from groundwork, just to make sure nobody had any questions. That way, things just continued to roll.” He also noted weather delays, “Other than the rain and the snow that pushed us back maybe two weeks, we were able to overcome that.”

The team used planning tools like Gantt charts to estimate timelines and allocate resources efficiently. “You use a Gantt chart that pretty much gives you the number of soldiers that you have on a job site and how fast and efficient it will work,” said Hardy.

The mock-up will support jumpmaster rehearsals, pre-jump training, and local Jumpmaster School operations. “We can run a Jumpmaster school right here,” said Young. “I think that’s a huge accomplishment.”

The team carefully managed the project's complex web of interconnected tasks and deadlines, visualized on the Gantt chart. Within this new, controlled environment, soldiers practice critical exit procedures, rehearse emergency protocols, and hone their jumpmaster commands, all essential for safe and effective airborne operations. More than just a training structure, the mock-up showcases 3rd Group's commitment to maximizing readiness through innovation and self-reliance.

On April 25th, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally unveil the mock-up and recognize the team’s achievement. With the mock-up now fully operational, 3rd Group has added a valuable new capability to its training infrastructure, one built not by outside vendors, but by the very Soldiers its meant to serve.

