Keep ‘the Thrill of the Grill’ going with unbeatable savings through the June 2 - 15 Commissary Sales Flyer

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Commissary patrons can keep the grill going with sizzling savings during the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) “Thrill of the Grill: Global Summer, Local Flavor” event. Look for all your barbecue essentials in the latest Commissary Sales Flyer for June 2 - 15 (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer).



Enjoy 80% lean ground beef for only $4.15 per pound – perfect for burgers, tacos and hearty casseroles. Or fire up the grill with pork loin boneless chops family pack at $2.98 per pound. These delicious options are ideal for summer grilling and family gathering.



You can also enjoy fresh, colorful produce with yellow squash for $1.19 per pound and zucchini for 99 cents per pound. Slice them for the grill, toss them into salad, or sauté for quick sides.



Other savings opportunities and events include:



• Deal of the Week: Four Days only, from June 5-8, Tyson Wing Sections, 64 oz is 8.99 per bag in CONUS. For Alaska and Hawaii, $9.99 per bag.



• Freedom’s Choice Marinated Meats (24 oz): Now available: choose from nine marinated meats for your next get-together:

o Pollo Asado (thin-sliced chicken breast)

o Shawarma (boneless skinless chicken thighs)

o Teriyaki (boneless skinless chicken thighs)

o Lemon Herb (boneless skinless chicken thighs)

o Santa Maria Tri-Tip

o Carne Asada Skirt Steak

o Garlic Peppercorn Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

o Sweet & Smoky Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

o Pork Bulgogi

Selection and price may vary by store.



• The “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe is Dilly Grilled Chicken Tender with Taters and Beans (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/dilly_grilled_chicken_tenders_with_taters_and_beans/r/3638138077043495842). TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers will find additional savings on the items listed in these recipes.

• BIG MEAL. Little Price. Make your summer cookout legendary without breaking the bank. Our Backyard Legends Grilling Burgers and Franks (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_backyard_legends_grilling_burgers_franks/r/3638839215631896715) deal will serve up a backyard feast for a family of four under $20. From June 2 -15, get everything you need – including 80% lean ground beef, franks, cheese slices, macaroni and cheese, potato chips, crackers, and dessert – all in one value-packed bundle.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $185 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon on Commissary CLICK2GO and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• Energy Drink Sale. Select 8.4-ounce, four-packs of Red Bull are on sale two for $12 June 2 - 15 for CONUS (including Hawaii and Alaska). In-Store coupon available for additional savings.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187) prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, just two for $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Purina Military PCS with Pets. Throughout 2025, a monthly sweepstakes will offer commissary patrons a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees and a pet travel kit. Enter at https://www.MilitaryPetPCS.com/contests.



• Stock Up & Save. Customers can enter for a chance to win one of five $100 Commissary Gift Cards through June 29. Enter at www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests.





* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

