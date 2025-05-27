Keep ‘the Thrill of the Grill’ going with unbeatable savings through the June 2 - 15 Commissary Sales Flyer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commissary patrons can keep the grill going with sizzling savings during the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) “Thrill of the Grill: Global Summer, Local Flavor” event. Look for all your barbecue essentials in the latest Commissary Sales Flyer for June 2 - 15. (DeCA graphic)