USS John C. Stennis Sailors Save Life with CPR in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (May 23, 2025) – Two Sailors from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) are being credited with saving a man’s life after performing CPR on the side of the road on the evening of Feb. 25.



Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Savannah Abshire and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Andrew Cranford were driving home from the gym around 8 p.m. when they noticed a small crowd gathered at the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Queen Street. At first glance, the scene didn’t seem too out of the ordinary, but something didn’t sit right with Abshire.



“I just had this gut feeling that something wasn’t right,” said Abshire, a native of Indianapolis, Indiana. “People were standing around, I heard sirens in the distance, but they hadn’t arrived yet. I knew something was wrong.”



The Sailors turned their vehicle around and approached the scene and ascertained a man located by the side of the road was unresponsive and not breathing.



“I asked if he was okay and someone said, ‘He’s not breathing,’” Abshire recalled. “I just told everyone to move. I knew CPR.”



Abshire, who had received extensive CPR training during her time as a lifeguard and through Navy refresher courses, immediately began chest compressions while Cranford helped move the unconscious man off the curb and supported his head.



“Everything happened so fast,” said Cranford, originally from Twentynine Palms, California. “He was a bigger guy, and it took both of us to get him to a flat surface. As soon as Savannah started compressions, it was like second nature for her.”



After just a few compressions, the man gasped and began coughing.



“He came to and started yelling about his leg,” Abshire said. “It was a huge relief, but he was clearly disoriented and in pain.”



Paramedics arrived shortly after the man regained consciousness and took over care. The Sailors provided their contact information to local authorities before quietly leaving the scene.



“I texted my chief afterward just in case the police called the command,” Cranford said. “I didn’t expect any recognition. I just thought, ‘That was crazy,’ and went about my day.”



Although neither Sailor has received official updates on the man’s condition due to medical privacy laws, both expressed hope that he recovered fully.



Abshire and Cranford were awarded with the Navy Commendation Medal for their heroic actions by Capt. J Patrick Thompson, Stennis’ commanding officer, May 22, highlighting service that goes above and beyond the normal scope of duty. Despite the recognition, both insist they were just doing what needed to be done.



“It didn’t matter who he was or what led him there,” Abshire said. “He was a person who needed help, and we were there. That’s all that mattered.”



Cranford, who previously studied in a pre-med program and completed medical internships, said his training and Navy experience helped him stay calm under pressure.



“We signed up to serve the country and protect people, but service doesn’t stop at the gate,” Cranford said. “It’s also about being part of your community and stepping up when you’re needed.”



Abshire echoed that sentiment.



“Service is about presence,” she said. “It’s about doing the right thing, even when no one’s watching—and sometimes, when no one else knows how.”



The Stennis is currently undergoing Refueling and Complex Overhaul at Newport News Shipyard. Sailors aboard continue to support both shipboard readiness and the local community as the carrier prepares for its return to the fleet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2025 Date Posted: 06.02.2025 08:27 Story ID: 499388 Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 33 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John C. Stennis Sailors Save Life with CPR in Hampton, by PO2 Max Biesecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.