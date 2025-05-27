250424-N-KP843-1002 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 24, 2025) Information Systems Technicians 2nd Class Savannah Abshire, right, and Andrew Cranford, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), pose for a photo in Newport News, Virginia, April 24, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman 2nd Class Max Biesecker)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 08:27
|Photo ID:
|9077237
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-KP843-1002
|Resolution:
|3965x2639
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|33
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John C. Stennis Sailors Pose for Photo, by PO2 Max Biesecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS John C. Stennis Sailors Save Life with CPR in Hampton
No keywords found.