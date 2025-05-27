USS John C. Stennis Sailors Pose for Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250424-N-KP843-1002 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 24, 2025) Information Systems Technicians 2nd Class Savannah Abshire, right, and Andrew Cranford, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), pose for a photo in Newport News, Virginia, April 24, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman 2nd Class Max Biesecker)