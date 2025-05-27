Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Max Biesecker 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250424-N-KP843-1002 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 24, 2025) Information Systems Technicians 2nd Class Savannah Abshire, right, and Andrew Cranford, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), pose for a photo in Newport News, Virginia, April 24, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman 2nd Class Max Biesecker)

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Sailors Pose for Photo, by PO2 Max Biesecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS John C. Stennis Sailors Save Life with CPR in Hampton

